Release date of & # 39; Valorant & # 39;: full details about the game announcement, including new items and maps

Not even "Valorant,quot; creator Riot Games could have predicted the instant success of their game before its full release. The same day the beta came out last month, it coincided with the all-time streaming audience record for Twitch.

For a first-person shooter entering a crowded market, the reception has been remarkable. It seems like the game could have the strange cross appeal of attracting competitive casual and professional gamers. The decision to release the beta version on a limited basis, which requires users to obtain a special key to access it, seems to have sparked interest.

On Thursday, Riot Games announced its release date for the final game: June 2. It will be free.

These are the main conclusions of the latest news from "Valorant,quot;:

On what date will the full game & # 39; Valorant & # 39; be released?

"Valorant,quot; will be released on June 2 for free download to all users. At this point, it is an exclusive title for PC.

"Our goal has always been to bring Valorant to most of the world as soon as possible, so we are excited to be able to do it on June 2," said executive producer Anna Donlon. "The team looks forward to beginning our Commitment to Decades of Service to the Global Valorant Community. This is just the beginning of our journey together."

When does the beta of & # 39; Valorant & # 39; end?

The beta version of "Valorant,quot; closes on May 28, according to Riot Games.

The full game & # 39; Valorant & # 39; Do you have new maps or weapons?

A variety of new items will drop on June 2 with the full launch of the game. That includes a new game mode (possibly deathmatch, though that's not confirmed), a new map, and a new agent.

Riot Games is also rolling out additional servers worldwide in an effort to limit latency.

Does rank progression carry over from beta?

No player progress from the beta will be passed to the normal game, which means that all rankings and achievements will be reset. This levels the playing field for those who were unable to obtain the beta version.