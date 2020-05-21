Release date of "Little Voice", photo for J.J. Musical drama Abrams-Sara Bareilles – Up News Info

Apple TV + has put a face on its Small voice Today's streamer revealed the first photo of Brittany O’Grady in the title role of her music drama J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson and set a release date for July 10. Take a look at the photo below.

The coming-of-age half-hour series, which Apple TV + ordered two years ago, is presented as a love letter to New York's diverse musicality. Small voice O’Grady stars as Bess King, an artist with a unique talent who struggles to fulfill her dreams as she navigates rejection, love, and complicated family problems. Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper also star.

The series is produced by Bad Robot Productions of Abrams in association with Warner Bros. Television. He is also an executive producer alongside Bareilles, Nelson and Ben Stephenson are executive producers. Nelson also wrote and directed the first episode.

The story about how to find your authentic voice, and the courage to use it, features original Grammy-winning music and Waitress Nominated for Tony Bareilles.

Here's the first image of O'Grady as Bess King in Small voice: