Republicans disapprove candidate Ted Howze for racist charges

Big Time Dicks for Little Time Welcome to Big Time Small-Time Dicks, a regular column in The Slot that explores local politicians, small town scandals, and everything else that makes life miserable locally.

It's the year 2020 And garden variety racists running for public office somehow still trust the old excuse that it wasn't they who wrote those racist posts that were simply shared on their social media accounts, it was a hacker. It's almost comforting that some things don't change!

The "it wasn't me" defense has recently been used by Ted Howze, a veterinarian and Republican candidate for Congress in a swing district of California, whose not very well hidden inclination For sharing incredibly racist, Islamophobic, and sexist posts on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, he was recently the subject of several articles by Politico.

Howze's posts on Facebook and Twitter, of a time period between January 2017 and March 2018, they were removed shortly after he announced his candidacy, but a California-based activist kindly took screenshots. Politician described its contents:

A publication described the Islamic prophet Muhammad as a rapist and a pedophile. Another taunted a survivor of the Parkland High School shooting. A third party accused Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) Of "hitting the crack pipe too hard." The comment was among the social media posts and retweets of the accounts of Ted Howze, a Republican who challenges Democratic Rep. Josh Harder in a California battlefield district. Others described Islam as "a cult of death" and suggested that Hillary Clinton and her 2016 campaign chairman John Podesta were responsible for the murder of Seth Rich, a former staff member of the Democratic National Committee.

Other publications called on all DACA recipients to be deported. "#DeportThemAll," he wrote in a tweet. After Politico started poking around, Howze tried to claim that he is not a fanatic, he is just an idiot who freely gives his account passwords. "Like many people in my middle-aged group, I learned the very difficult lesson of never allowing anyone to access social media accounts or passwords," Howze saying Politico in a statement. "I made the mistake of allowing others to unknowingly access these accounts, and I am angry, horrified, and extremely offended that those ugly ideas were shared or published by those people several years ago."

If he was, as he wrote, "angry" and "extremely offended" by those "ugly ideas" that were not published by him, wouldn't he have removed them the moment he saw them, instead of leaving them until he announced his candidacy? But what do I know! SSubsequent reports raise some extreme questions about Howze's claim that it was someone else who posted to his accounts. According to Politico, other posts that remained on his personal Facebook account were equally offensive, ranging from linking DACA recipients with pedophiles to describing Black Lives Matter activists as "political slaves."

Plus, since Politician:

In the recently discovered posts, Howze accused the Clintons of leaving "a trail of bodies while the Mississippi River behind them." He compared the receivers of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to pedophiles: "They surely understand that pedophiles are 'dreamers' too." Addressing the Black Lives Matter movement in one post, he wrote: “As a culture, 95% percent of you vote behind closed doors for the same political party that kept you as physical slaves and now want to keep them as political slaves incapable of effecting any change. real for the better. "

But Howze seems to have a particular love for Islamophobia. Here is an example of what he felt free to share on his Facebook page:

On June 16, 2016, he shared a meme from a gun dealer addressing an invisible customer. The text that overlaps the photo suggests that violating an Islamic dietary law should be decisive proof of buying it: “Yes sir, your background check came back well. But I have to see you eat some bacon or it's not for sale!

And another, in which he speculated that Barack Obama is a Muslim:

In September 2016, he speculated on why Obama admitted more "Muslim refugees": "Could it be because Obama's father is Muslim? Or that his stepfather, Lolo Soetoro, is Muslim? It could be that during his time in Indonesia , who does not allow dual citizenship, Obama's school records identify him as Barry Soetoro, an Indonesian citizen of Muslim faith!

And in one particularly egregious example, he posted "a question of the day," which was: "Can a Muslim really be a good American citizen?" His answer, unsurprisingly for such a committed fan, was no.

Given this new evidence, his campaign described it as "fake news". But unfortunately for Howze, even his fellow Republicans …including some of those who hope to join Congress, I like racist partner and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, are distance of the.

"The content in question on Mr. Howze's social media channels is disappointing and disturbing. Bigotry and hateful rhetoric, in any form, have no place in the Republican Party," McCarthy wrote in a laughable statement, describing the posts as "unacceptable".