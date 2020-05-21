Roanoke Business Owner Remains Tough After Permanently Closing Doors – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ROANOKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jenee Molacek began her interview by saying, "I debated whether I was going to tell you this."

The owner of an indoor children's entertainment business quickly explained how one of the happiest moments in her life led her to some of her darkest days.

"I went through postpartum after Tyler's birth," said Molacek. At the time, the new mother lived away from family and friends.

"I was struggling. I was struggling badly. I was very, very sad, ”he continued.

But Molacek took what he lacked in life and made it a lifelong dream.

"I would go to the park and see groups of mothers together," she said.

In 2018 Molacek built The Nest and Roost at Roanoke.

"I wanted to create something where any mother, whether local or transplanted, could join, make friends, make children play, have a support system and have fun together," she said.

Thinking of his grand opening, he choked on the emotion of that day. “I still get very excited when I think about it. It was something I had dreamed of for so long. "

And as business began to decline, Molacek said he quickly recovered. "When the buzz started happening, it seems like it took off overnight."

Up to 100 children a week played in indoor North Texas facilities filled with playhouses and toys.

Molacek became known as Momma J and was awarded the 2019 Best of 76262 Magazine Award for Best Indoor Youth Activity. He celebrated vacation after vacation with his clients.

About two years into his business, Molacek said he had two months to leave the network.

But all that changed in late February.

"I had started hearing about the virus," he said. "I could feel the tension between the parents."

By March, the big boys were not going to go back to school, and Molacek began to worry about how young boys could go to his facilities.

And then what happened next was extremely difficult.

"I assumed the role of mother and citizen to do that, I think it was the best and closest," she explained.

A creepy silence settled over the toys that once rang, and suddenly there were no more smiling faces peeking through the casinos. No one to drive the game trucks, no one to play makes believe in the game stores.

"It's quiet, it's dark …" said Molacek. "He just feels lonely and sad and it makes me sad."

She did not qualify for government aid. And in mid-April, the working mother made the difficult decision to close The Nest and Roost forever. "Right now I don't have the money per month to pay rent and utilities."

Molacek is now selling its toys and equipment online.

"No one goes into business and puts all that money into a business so that it only remains under a year and a half after opening doors through no fault of their own," he said.

And while The Nest and Roost is currently a very lonely place, Molacek knows that she is not alone.

"I am friends with many other small business owners and we all have the same concerns, the same fears, the same questions. We are all living our own little nightmare," he said.

But Molacek remains resilient, as a personal fight was on the road to success the first time.

"I am a fighter and I definitely think and hope that my final plan is to reopen on the road when I can," she said.