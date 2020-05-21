Rob Gronkowski on the new Up News Info show "GAME ON!" With Venus Williams and Keegan-Michael Key – Up News Info Tampa

Have you ever wondered what it would be like for Rob Gronkowski to face the strongest man in the world? Or compete in rhythmic gymnastics? Or wondered how Venus Williams would go about trying to kick a field goal? Well then Up News Info has the perfect show for you.

On Wednesday May 27, the network will debut in the new game program "GAME ON!" with Gronkowski and Williams as captains of their respective teams competing against each other in a wide variety of adjacent sporting challenges. Presented by Keegan-Michael Key, the show combines the fun of competition with comical bloopers that arise when athletes like Gronk and Venus are pushed out of their comfort zones.

"It was fun getting out of the box," Williams said at a virtual press conference. "And if you didn't do it right, you could laugh at that because the show is about laughter, it's about personalities." It is about getting out of our comfort zones. "

"That's what the show is about. It's playful, it's fun, it's funny and we never take ourselves too seriously," Gronkowski agreed. "It is a competition, but it was not a type of total competition. It was more a kind of fun atmosphere during competitions. So I signed up."

Comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel add to the fun along with Gronkowski and Williams, respectively, on their teams. The third slot on each team will be filled by a different guest star each week, spanning the full range of sports stars, comedians, and celebrities while laughing along the way.

Based on the British BAFTA-winning show "A League of They Own," the show is produced by Late Late Show host James Corden, who was surprised by the things the show was able to accomplish in Season 1.

“It was amazing what we managed to do the kind of things we were able to do on the show. We were able to fly in jets or kick field goals in big stadiums and all that, ”said Corden. "I think the most exciting thing is when this starts to open up and people start saying, 'oh, we'd love for you to come and do that show here, we'd love to be a part of that thing.'"

Those incredible experiences included Corden and Gronkowski performing with the Lakers' girls in a clip that went viral late last year. It's that camaraderie and fun combined with the athletic look that drew Keegan-Michael Key to the show.

"I enjoy the competition. I enjoy the trouble that one has when I compete and play sports. I'm a fan of sports in general, all kinds of sports, "Key said." The fact that this format and the theme of the show were related to sports was really exciting to me. And there is this wonderful joy and hybrid quality of show, it really should have its own category. "

For Corden, what was really exciting was seeing how quickly the group of regulars came together in a family type of sitcoms, allowing the fun to really increase as production progressed.

“The show is about camaraderie. You're connecting with a group of your friends who are having so much fun and by the way now that Rob, Keegan, Venus, Bobby and Ian are interacting now they have a relationship as deep as the one they had at the beginning of the shoot. "Corden said." That Shorthand between them on a set will get bigger and then they will really start to form friendships and then care for each other. So you're really checking on a family. The most beautiful family of comedies. You start doing ridiculous things. That's when the show really comes alive. I think we are all encouraged by how quickly he joined, so I'm excited to see where he could go. "

GAME ON! airs on Wednesday nights from 8 to 9 p.m. ET / PT effective May 27 on Up News Info.