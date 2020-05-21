Rob Gronkowski is "basically four more protein shakes,quot; from returning to his playing weight. Because of course it is.

The 31-year-old tight end who spent last season in retirement took just a month to reach nearly 260 pounds after dropping to 240 pounds, proving that the weight he lost during his first year of retirement had no impact on whether he could return to the field.

"I now weigh about 257 pounds," said Gronkowski, who will join former Patriots teammate Tom Brady with the Buccaneers in 2020, he told CBS Sports on Wednesday. "I will definitely be at my weight when it's time to go. I'll be between 260 and 265 when the time comes."

Gronkowski, who New England traded to Tampa Bay in April along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick, did not explain in the CBS-shared clip how he lost 20 pounds or how he got it back. He said "it felt good,quot; to drop to 240 pounds.

"I've been above 260 pounds basically my whole life since high school. Since my senior year of high school, I was 260 years old," said Gronk. "I have never been less than 260 years old since. So I felt good just to lose weight, ease the joints and free my body. "

The Buccaneers players still can't train at the team's facility, but Brady led private training with the Bucs' quarterbacks, catchers and tight ends at a Tampa area high school. Gronkowski was not one of the players mentioned by the Tampa Bay Times as an assistant for the session.

As for "when it's time to roll,quot; for Gronkowski and his new team, the NFL still hopes to start its season on time in early September despite coronavirus-related obstacles. Similarly, the league hopes that training camps can start on time in mid-July.

In any case, Gronk should have plenty of time to drink those four protein shakes and reach his desired weight.