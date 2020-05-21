Ruby Rose announces departure from TV series & # 39; Batwoman & # 39;

Ruby Rose, who was cast in the title role of the television series, Batwoman, has announced that she is leaving the series, despite the show being renewed for a second season.

"This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the highest respect for the cast, the crew, and everyone involved in the show in both Vancouver and Los Angeles," Rose said in a statement. "I am more than grateful to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me to the DC universe that they have created so beautifully. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the Warner Bros. teams. and The CW who put so much on the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made the first season a success. I'm really grateful. "

Rose played the first lesbian Batwoman and was hailed as a pioneer in the LGBTQ community.