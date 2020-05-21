Samsung Electronics Builds Sixth National Contract Chip Manufacturing Line – Latest News

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has started work on a sixth domestic contract chip production line, the company said, to make logic chips for mobile phones and computers as it seeks to reduce dependence on the volatile memory chip sector.

The South Korean firm faces its largest rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) in the contract manufacturing business, where it competes for orders from customers like Qualcomm Inc.

"This new production facility will expand Samsung's manufacturing capabilities," the company said in a statement Thursday.

Samsung is targeting the second half of next year to start producing advanced 5-nanometer chips, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology, on the additional line at its plant in Pyeongtaek city, a two-hour drive from the capital Seoul .

"This is Samsung's effort to bridge the gap with TSMC as it still lags behind TSMC in the contract chip manufacturing market," said Park Sung-soon, analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chip maker, plans to build a $ 12 billion factory in the US state of Arizona, it said last week.

Samsung now operates five foundry lines in South Korea and one in the United States.

Last year, Samsung said it planned to invest 133 trillion won ($ 107.97 billion) in memoryless chips until 2030, comprising 73 trillion won for domestic R,amp;D and 60 trillion won for production infrastructure.

This month, President Moon Jae-in said his goal was to nurture the non-memory industry on his agenda to foster economic growth.

South Korea's chip exports during the first 20 days of May soared 13.4%, while exports of mobile devices and automobiles collapsed 11.2% and 58.6% respectively, customs data showed.

