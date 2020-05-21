San Francisco restaurateur Nick Bovis will plead guilty Thursday in a public works corruption test – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A San Francisco restaurant owner who agreed to cooperate in an ongoing criminal case against the city's former director of public works will plead guilty to two charges in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Nick Bovis, 56, of San Mateo, owner of the Lefty O & # 39; Doul restaurant, was initially charged in January with then-Director of Public Works, Mohammed Nuru, of one count of honest services wire fraud in a Supposed plan to bribe a San Francisco international. Airport Commissioner in 2018.

The plan to enlist the commissioner's help in obtaining a restaurant concession was never completed, according to the January 15 criminal complaint. Nuru resigned from his position in February and the charge against him remains pending while he is free on $ 2 million bail.

Last week, Bovis promised in a plea agreement to cooperate with prosecutors and plead guilty to the revised charges of one wire fraud charge for honest services plus one wire fraud charge. He was scheduled to file the statement with US District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

%MINIFYHTMLda8135cd5608124ab9aa24b8723d1e8f13%

But the part of the Bovis guilty plea agreement that describes the conduct underlying the two charges was sealed, and United States Attorney's spokesman Abraham Simmons said he does not expect it to be revealed Thursday.

"The facts supporting Bovis's guilty plea have been presented under seal, and I do not expect them to be made public at the hearing," Simmons said Wednesday.

In the January 15 criminal complaint, the honest services wire fraud charge filed against Nuru and Bovis is defined as the use of electronic communications, including phone calls, text messages, and emails, to organize meetings and discuss the alleged scheme to deprive the public of the honest services of the unidentified airport commissioner.

The two charges Bovis plans to plead guilty to have a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison, but the judge is expected to consider federal sentencing guidelines, as well as any possible requests for prosecution for a lesser sentence. A date for sentencing has not been set.