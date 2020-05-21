Saudi dissident Abdullah al-Hamid dies in detention at 69

He is survived by his wife and eight children, Amnesty International said.

In 1993, Mr. al-Hamid and five other religious activists and scholars founded the Committee for the Defense of Legitimate Rights, which called for political detainees to be released and for Saudi royalty to be responsible for the abuses. The authorities cracked down, accused the group of having links to Islamic extremists, and arrested Mr. al-Hamid several times from 1993 to 1996.