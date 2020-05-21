Saudi dissident Abdullah al-Hamid dies in detention at 69

Abdullah al-Hamid, an intellectual and human rights activist whose calls to reform the Saudi Arabian monarchy made him one of the kingdom's most prominent and persistent dissidents and led to frequent prison terms, died on April 24 in detention. He was 69 years old.

Her death was reported by the human rights group Amnesty International, which had been tracking her case. He said he had been in a coma since he suffered a stroke on April 9.

According to an Amnesty International report, a doctor advised Mr. Hamid, who had hypertension, three months before his death, that he needed cardiac surgery. But prison authorities threatened to cut off his contact with his family if he told his relatives about his condition, the group said.

Madawi al-Rasheed, a Saudi academic from the London School of Economics studying Saudi reformers and activists, said al-Hamid had played a unique role in advancing human rights in the kingdom by rooting his arguments in the language of Islamic tradition.

Mr. al-Hamid was imprisoned seven times as a result of his work, six times between 1993 and 2008. He lost his job as a professor of contemporary literature at Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh.

In 2013, four years after founding the Saudi Arabian Civil and Political Rights Association, he and another co-founder were sent to prison on charges of destabilizing public order, spreading chaos, questioning the integrity of officials, and establishing an organization without license.

Mr. al-Hamid's ability to express human rights ideals in religious terms was an inspiration to many young Saudi activists, said Adam Coogle, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Human Rights Watch. But he said those who followed Mr. al-Hamid are now in prison or in exile.

"He was very brave and bold," added Mr. Coogle. "It is bleak right now, but I wouldn't say the movement it inspired is dead. You can suppress these things, but it is difficult to eradicate ideas."

He is survived by his wife and eight children, Amnesty International said.

In 1993, Mr. al-Hamid and five other religious activists and scholars founded the Committee for the Defense of Legitimate Rights, which called for political detainees to be released and for Saudi royalty to be responsible for the abuses. The authorities cracked down, accused the group of having links to Islamic extremists, and arrested Mr. al-Hamid several times from 1993 to 1996.

In the early 2000s he had joined a movement agitating for a constitutional monarchy. He was arrested again in 2004 and sentenced to seven years in prison before King Abdullah forgave him on the condition that he stop calling for reforms. But in 2008, Mr. al-Hamid returned to prison, this time for supporting a peaceful protest by prisoners' wives in his hometown.

Mr. al-Qahtani remains in prison. The Association of Civil and Political Rights of Saudi Arabia was dissolved by a Saudi court.

