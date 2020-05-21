Saudi dissident Abdullah al-Hamid dies in detention at 69

Her death was reported by the human rights group Amnesty International, which had been tracking her case. He said he had been in a coma since he suffered a stroke on April 9.
According to an Amnesty International report, a doctor advised Mr. Hamid, who had hypertension, three months before his death, that he needed cardiac surgery. But prison authorities threatened to cut off his contact with his family if he told his relatives about his condition, the group said.
As co-founder of one of the few independent human rights organizations in a country where Dissent is being stifled more harshly than ever, Mr. al-Hamid did the unthinkable: he spoke publicly and repeatedly about radical political change there. By uniting Islamic principles with universal human rights values in his writings, he called on Saudi Arabia to transform itself into a constitutional monarchy with an elected parliament that guarantees accountability in government and an independent judiciary.
Madawi al-Rasheed, a Saudi academic from the London School of Economics studying Saudi reformers and activists, said al-Hamid had played a unique role in advancing human rights in the kingdom by rooting his arguments in the language of Islamic tradition.
"Hamid's project will remain alive even after his death," said Ms. Al-Rasheed wrote on the Middle East Eye website. "It fused tradition with new meanings that promised respect for human rights, property, and the right to defend against a brutal judicial system and monarchy."
Mr. al-Hamid was imprisoned seven times as a result of his work, six times between 1993 and 2008. He lost his job as a professor of contemporary literature at Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh.
In 2013, four years after founding the Saudi Arabian Civil and Political Rights Association, he and another co-founder were sent to prison on charges of destabilizing public order, spreading chaos, questioning the integrity of officials, and establishing an organization without license.
Mr. al-Hamid's final prison sentence was 11 years.
At the end of his life, Saudi Arabia, while hugging Some social changes, including new freedoms for women, had strayed even further from the vision that Mr. al-Hamid had set out to realize.
The limited space allowed to dissent in recent decades has vanished under Saudi Arabia's crown prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman. the The 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi columnist for The Washington Post who had urged the prince to change course, is just the best-known episode in the government's systematic campaign to co-opt, threaten, arrest or silence critical voices. .
Mr. al-Hamid's ability to express human rights ideals in religious terms was an inspiration to many young Saudi activists, said Adam Coogle, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Human Rights Watch. But he said those who followed Mr. al-Hamid are now in prison or in exile.
"He was very brave and bold," added Mr. Coogle. "It is bleak right now, but I wouldn't say the movement it inspired is dead. You can suppress these things, but it is difficult to eradicate ideas."
Abdullah al-Hamid was born in Buraydah, a city in central Saudi Arabia. (Some sources give the date of birth as July 12, 1950.) She studied Arabic language and literary criticism at Riyadh University and al-Azhar University in Egypt, according to Ms. Al-Rasheed from 2015. book, "Silenced Modernists: The Struggle for Divine Politics in Saudi Arabia,quot;.
He is survived by his wife and eight children, Amnesty International said.
In 1993, Mr. al-Hamid and five other religious activists and scholars founded the Committee for the Defense of Legitimate Rights, which called for political detainees to be released and for Saudi royalty to be responsible for the abuses. The authorities cracked down, accused the group of having links to Islamic extremists, and arrested Mr. al-Hamid several times from 1993 to 1996.
In the early 2000s he had joined a movement agitating for a constitutional monarchy. He was arrested again in 2004 and sentenced to seven years in prison before King Abdullah forgave him on the condition that he stop calling for reforms. But in 2008, Mr. al-Hamid returned to prison, this time for supporting a peaceful protest by prisoners' wives in his hometown.
The following year, after his release, he and nine other activists founded the Saudi Arabian Association for Civil and Political Rights, which continued to lobby for a constitutional monarchy. It also helped the families of political prisoners to sue the government for arbitrary arrests, according to Human Rights Watch.
In March 2013, Mr. al-Hamid and co-founder, Mohammad al-Qahtani was convicted of operating a human rights organization without a license, among other charges, in a trial that drew widespread international criticism. In a bold attack, the defendants filled the courtroom with supporters, creating a rare spectacle that "drew public attention to the fact that it was an unfair trial," Coogle said.
Both men faced difficult living conditions and limited medical care in prison, according to the Saudi European Organization for Human Rights, a group based outside of Saudi Arabia. He said the two men went on a hunger strike in 2014 and that it had led to increased harassment
Mr. al-Qahtani remains in prison. The Association of Civil and Political Rights of Saudi Arabia was dissolved by a Saudi court.