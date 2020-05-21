"She Just Throws It Into The Garage,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

– A couple in Arizona claims that the babysitter they hired through the Sittercity "babysitter search,quot; website abused their son the first day they left her alone with her children.

Kevin and Melissa Lange, from Phoenix, said they turned to the Chicago-based website when they were looking for a long-time replacement for their babysitter. They chose a woman named Jacqueline Edens, who stated that she had worked as a pediatric nurse in the past, according to KPHO, a Up News Info affiliate.

“He was very good. She was extremely professional, "Melissa told KPHO.

The Langes say Edens followed his outgoing babysitter for a week and that everything seemed fine. But they allege that something went wrong on her first day alone with her two children.

“When I got home, my two children were crying. My youngest son Evan was hysterically crying and trembling. I was trembling. As I got closer, I noticed what looked like a burnt carpet all over his face and cuts, ”said Melissa.

Kevin told the station that surveillance video of his entrance revealed what he believes caused his son's injuries.

“It shows that (Edens) grabs him, picks him up by one arm and throws him into the air with just one arm. Then it's in the air, "she said." I have a security video. I have photos, still pictures. She just throws it into the garage.

Edens told police that she passed out, hit her head on the day of the incident, and that the girl had fallen while trying to pick up a toy fire truck, KPHO reported.

Police investigated and referred the case to the Maricopa County Prosecutor's Office with a recommendation of one count of child abuse. No charges have been filed against Edens at this time.

The Langes said it learned that Edens' nursing license had been revoked in November after the Texas board of nursing wrote that it "exhibited signs of impaired behavior while on duty." A Phoenix police report also said that he did not report to work for his previous employer and that he had alcohol problems.

"The website didn't detect it. And that's what blows my mind," said Kevin. "If they had done a simple background check on her, they would have seen that she was not a pediatric nurse. She used to be. But her license was revoked."

In a statement released to KPHO, Sittercity said all the caregivers' identities are authenticated and the new caregivers are selected from a database of sex offenders. The company said it offers the ability for families and caregivers to purchase background checks and motor vehicle record checks.

"As part of our recommended evaluation process, we encourage parents to conduct background checks immediately before hiring a caregiver to ensure that the data is recent and accurate," the statement said. "In this case, neither the family nor the babysitter performed a background check through the Sittercity website."

But Lange's attorney says companies like Sittercity owe their clients more than that.

"They can say whatever they want. They will say they have no responsibility. In my opinion, they have a responsibility, ”said Grant Woods, who is also a former Arizona attorney general.