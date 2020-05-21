Should I tell my wife about my cheating?

Ask a shit Ask a shit Advice from someone who should already know better

Dear Fuck,

Lately, my wife and I have been reviewing parts of our history that we had not fully resolved. In between this is an ongoing discussion about my cheating on her. At the beginning of our relationship, I slept with someone else. I kept this from him until we were working on some things, and admitted what he had done. At the time, his immediate response was expected: He said there was no way we could stay together. She wanted the details. Panicked, I followed this truth with another lie. I gave him false details of the deception that cast him in a more acceptable light. She decided she wanted to stay with me, we worked a little more and have been as happy as we can be since then. She leans on many of the fabricated details of the matter to forgive me.

This was about four years ago. Very recently, she let me know that she is not completely satisfied with our discussion on the matter, that she felt that we had had a conversation and that it was not enough. We talked a little more, and she said that what really hurt was not the deception, but that she had hidden it from her. She has always been very forgiving to me, and I have only come to love her more, and my desire not to hurt her again has been strengthened.

All of this has sparked a crisis that he had been suppressing for the past four years. I had accepted that I had lied again and lived with it, but talking more about it has made me realize how radically I have compounded my mistake. I feel like I've done something really unforgivable. There is a real but unlikely possibility that she may one day discover the real truth. I don't know if I should tell him. I don't know if I can tell him. I don't know if I should hide this secret from her, maybe protect her. I know she wishes I had never told her about the deception. Knowing what I know about how she already came to forgive me, I think this would completely break us. I think I just want to live with this secret, but right now, I feel like an absolutely horrible person with no idea how to move forward.

Thank you,

Mendacious

Dear Mendaz,

"Should I confess this bad thing that I've done?" It's a classic genre column letter of advice, and there are essentially two schools of thought on the matter. The former values ​​truth above all else, and people who live this way are primarily a threat. Radical honesty is a horrible prospect for anyone who thinks right, and the few times I've implored the people I care about to be honest with me no matter what I have regretted. That his wife wishes she had never told him about the deception in the first place is a clue that she is familiar with this experience.

The second approach, and the one I am clearly in favor of, is understanding that knowledge can be a burden. I think this has become more popular over the years, and many people these days will tell you that it is often good to keep a secret if it will save someone from pain. This is true and relevant to you (assuming that the details you left out are not like a second secret family or that the person you slept with is your best friend), and if you are familiar with my writing, probably why you decided to ask me. what to do.

However, I want to make it very clear that doing something ultimately kinder here is not make you a good person. Lying to someone you love to protect them from knowing what you've done puts you on the same moral ground as a firefighter who rescues someone from a building that burned down.

This crisis that you have been suppressing is not meant to be resolved, but to be endured. Life is mainly about making decisions and then living with them; feeling guilt and regretting having taken the cowardly option when you had a chance to fully confess is the consequence of that choice. You didn't give me a lot of details to work with, but the few facts I have (you cheated, you confessed but only partially, you want to keep it a secret but you don't) make me think you're a bit fickle, or I'd rather have things both ways. That is not really possible here, I'm afraid. If you don't want to tell your wife the whole story, then you have to deal with feeling a terrible disappointment from time to time. You can't escape that truth, simply by letting it serve as a reminder and, hopefully, a guide to future choices.

Speaking of deception, a cleanup note here to people writing to ask what they should do after making a rape accusation – at least create an email with the name of a woman who is a jerk.

Love,

Shit

