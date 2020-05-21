Shutdown delays cost of at least 36,000 lives, data show

And if the country had started closing cities and limiting social contact on March 1, two weeks before most people started staying home, the vast majority of the nation's deaths, about 83 percent They would have been avoided, the researchers estimated.
Under that scenario, some 54,000 fewer people would have died in early May.
The sheer cost of waiting to act reflects the relentless dynamics of the outbreak that swept through American cities in early March. Even small differences in time would have prevented the worst exponential growth, which in April had subsumed New York City, New Orleans and other major cities, the researchers found.
"It's a big, big difference. That little moment in time, catching him in that growth phase, is incredibly critical to reducing the number of deaths," said Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia epidemiologist and leader of the research team.
The findings are based on infectious disease models that measure how reduced contact between people starting in mid-March slowed transmission of the virus. Dr. Shaman's team modeled what would have happened if those same changes had taken place a week or two earlier, and estimated the spread of infections and deaths through May 3.
The results show that as states reopen, outbreaks can easily spiral out of control unless officials closely monitor infections and immediately clamp down on new outbreaks. And they show that every day officials waited to impose restrictions in early March came at a great cost.
After Italy and South Korea began to respond aggressively to the virus, President Trump resisted canceling campaign rallies or telling people to stay home or avoid crowds. The risk of the virus to most Americans was very low, he said.
"Nothing closes, life and the economy continue," said Trump. tweeted on March 9, suggesting that the flu was worse than the coronavirus. “There are currently 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about it!"
In a statement released Wednesday night in response to new estimates, the White House reiterated Trump's claim that restrictions on travel from China in January and Europe in mid-March slowed the spread of the virus.
On March 16, Trump urged Americans to limit travel, avoid groups, and stay home from school. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio closed city schools on March 15, and Governor Andrew M. Cuomo issued a stay-at-home order that went into effect on March 22. Changes in personal behavior across the country in mid-March slowed the epidemic, several disease researchers discovered.
But in cities where the virus arrived early and spread quickly, those actions were too late to avoid a calamity.
In the New York metropolitan area alone, 21,800 people had died by May 3. Fewer than 4,300 would have died by then if the control measures had been implemented and adopted across the country just a week earlier, on March 8, the researchers estimated.
All models are only estimates, and it is impossible to know for sure the exact number of people who would have died. But Lauren Ancel Meyers, an epidemiologist at the University of Texas at Austin who was not involved in the investigation, said she "presents a compelling case that even a slightly earlier action in New York could have changed the game."
"This implies that if the interventions had occurred two weeks earlier, many Covid-19 deaths and cases would have been prevented in early May, not only in New York City but throughout the United States," said Dr. Meyers.
The fate of specific people cannot be captured by a computer model. But there is a name, a story, and a town for each infected person who later showed symptoms and died in March and early April. Across the country, people separated from this study have wondered what it might have been.
Rushia Stephens, a music teacher who had become a county court records technician in an Atlanta suburb, collapsed on the floor of her room, unable to breathe, and died on March 19. Adolph Mendez, a businessman in New Braunfels, Texas, was confined to his own room, as his terrified family attended to him until he died on March 26. Richard Walts, a retired firefighter in Oklahoma, was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance and died two weeks later on April 3.
Mr. Méndez's widow, Angela Méndez, said she was still unable to say with certainty whether any action should have been taken earlier. It didn't matter now anyway, not for her husband.
"They probably could have had a better way before not to let this pandemic get that far," he said. "But they did not."
Official measures of social distancing do not work unless people follow them. While the measures have had widespread support among Americans, the findings are based on the assumption that millions of people would have been willing to change their behavior sooner.
People tend to take restrictions much more seriously when the devastation of a disease is visible, said Natalie Dean, an assistant professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida, who specializes in emerging infectious diseases. But in early March, there had been few deaths, and infections were still spreading silently through the population.
"If things are really taking off, people are likely to stop further," said Dr. Dean. "Do people need to listen to sirens for them to stay home?"
Dr. Shaman's team calculated the effect of relaxing all control measures across the country. The model finds that due to the delay between the time infections occur and symptoms begin to emerge, without extensive testing and rapid action, many more infections will occur, leading to more deaths, up to tens of thousands across the country.
The timing and circumstances of people infected in March raise troubling questions.
It was a Friday night in mid-March when Devin Taquino began to feel ill. Neither he nor his wife were thinking about the coronavirus at all. There were already more than 200 cases in the state at the time, but most of those cases were in the eastern part of the state, not in the small town of Donora, south of Pittsburgh.
Furthermore, Mr. Taquino did not fit the profile: he was only 47 years old with no underlying conditions and his main symptom, diarrhea, was not something widely associated with the disease. He was planning to work an overtime shift Saturday morning at a call center half an hour away, but called sick. Offices throughout the area asked people not to enter, but Taquino had not taken that step.
He worked Monday, but returned home sick from work on Tuesday, passed out in bed, and did not wake up for 16 hours. The next morning, his wife, Rebecca Taquino, 42, woke him up and told him they needed to be tested. She didn't think he had the virus, but she thought it was the smart thing to do.
Without primary care physicians, they went to a nearby urgent care clinic, where they discovered that their blood oxygen level was very low. People at the clinic offered to call an ambulance, but fearing the cost, and still skeptical that this would be so dire, the Taquinos decided to drive to an emergency room.
At the hospital, they gave him an x-ray and diagnosed pneumonia. He stayed, was kept in an isolation unit just in case, and she returned home. The next night, March 26, he called her with two news. One: Her work had been e-mailed with the news that someone in the call center, where the workstations were a foot away, had tested positive for the virus. The other news was that it had tested positive.
Ms. Taquino has had a lot to think about in the weeks after that phone call, including the long days during which she never left the house and her husband's situation worsened further.
Should the call center have sent employees home earlier? When he called the center on Friday to report his condition, it was already empty: the workers had been sent home. Did they act too late?
"I threw it myself from one side to the other," he said. "I really want to blame it on them, I really do."
Could she definitely know where she got it? It was difficult to say for sure. Still, given that email on the day of his diagnosis, it seemed by far the most likely chance that he would get it at work.
After three weeks of agony, Mr. Taquino died on April 10. You can never know if he was one of the thousands of people who could be alive if social distancing measures had been implemented a week before.
Taquino said officials should have known.
"If it's spreading so fast, you should know that it would have come here," said Taquino. "They should have been implementing programs. I think it was a giant lapse in our country. There was no way of thinking that we were going to get rid of this. "
