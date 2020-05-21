Sia reveals that she adopted two teens into her family because they were aging from foster care

Sia just released her new single Together from their next album and movie, both titled Music – and before her new music fell, she talked about how she handles life during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 44-year-old singer visited SiriusSM The Morning Mash Up earlier this week, and confirmed that he adopted two teens into his family last year.

In fact, I adopted two children last year. They were both 18, now 19, "the pop star revealed." They were aging from the foster care system. Yes, and I love them. "

.@Sia revealed to @ SiriusXMHits1 who adopted two children who were aging out of the foster care system: "In fact, I adopted two children last year. They were both 18 years old, now they are both 19. (…) Yes, and I love them." pic.twitter.com/m7hwvYdYac – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 21, 2020

Sia said one of her children had a harder time adjusting to home life during the pandemic, but it has not been easy for anyone.

“Both find it quite difficult, one more than the other. But they are both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really useful. They are really doing a lot of educational things that are good for them, "Sia said.

Earlier this year, Sia revealed in an interview that she was not seeking a serious relationship with anyone. But, he admitted that he once asked Diplo via text message if he would be interested in a casual connection "without conditions."

She explained that she told Diplo that he was one of the five people who sexually attracted her, and now that she decided to be single for the rest of her life and only adopted two children, she doesn't have time for a relationship.

the Chandelier The singer married filmmaker Erik Anders Lang in 2014, but they separated only two years later. At that time they said People magazine in a statement that they were dedicated to the remaining friends, but made the decision to separate as a couple.

As for Sia's new music, Together It fell on May 20 with a video that once again featured Maddie Ziegler. It will be part of it Music album and movie that are slated for release in September.

Sia directed the Music movie starring Ziegler, Kate Hudson and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. She also co-wrote and co-produced the movie and wrote all ten songs featured in the movie.



