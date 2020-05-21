Social networks react to the name of Lana Del Rey who drops other artists while denying the & # 39; glamorous abuse & # 39; in his music

Early thursday singer Lana Del Rey issued a statement asking "the culture,quot; when she could sing songs about love again, even if the relationship is not perfect.

Before entering the criticism of the past that he received for his music, he named some artists who have become number one with songs about being "sexy, not wearing clothes, cheating, fucking,quot;, among other topics. Some of the artists she named to give an example include Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and even Beyoncé.

Lana then continued say, "Can I please sing again about being incarnated feeling beautiful being in love if the relationship is not perfect or dancing for money, or whatever you want, without being crucified or saying that I am glamorizing abuse?"

Expressing his frustration, he called alt writers and singers. "I'm sick of alt writers and singers who say abuse is glamorous when I'm really just a glamorous person who sings about the realities of what we're all seeing now are very prevalent emotional abuse relationships around the world." Lana said

It wasn't long before she started trending on social media for her comments. There were some people who understood his point, while others thought he could have said it without mentioning any of the other female artists who topped the charts.

One person said, "Lana could have expressed her point of view without neglecting the successful women she made. She didn't have to compare her music with theirs. Let's face it here, every artist she named has a backlash for the music they make. Lana's whole post seemed really bitter and ignorant to me. "

Lana could have expressed her point of view without dropping the successful women she made. She did not have to compare her music with theirs. Let's face it here, every artist he named has a violent reaction to the music they make. Lana's entire post seemed really bitter and ignorant to me. pic.twitter.com/u1dz0o8ZDC – Trend amplifier || Trouble Maker (@queeninghere) May 21, 2020

Another person said, “Lana did nothing wrong. Valid Points She didn't shoot anyone down, she read her post correctly. "

Lana did nothing wrong. Valid Points She didn't knock anyone down, she read her post correctly pic.twitter.com/5uJWPSrWEy – 👨🏻‍🦯 (@LanaKahnum) May 21, 2020

See what other people say below:

Lana, I love you, but the way you described black women's music so patronizingly while saying yours was about "being incarnated, feeling beautiful about being in love,quot; just didn't sit well with me pic.twitter.com/yg7DUgFdQe – evi (@darthvaIdez) May 21, 2020

All the black women that Lana listed, especially Nicki and Beyonce, have faced HEAVY criticism for their music and CONTENT, and criticism of their sexuality in music has been criticized for YEARS. pic.twitter.com/Q5Osye5a4o – indie (@INDIEWASHERE) May 21, 2020

Come outside, wool. No one is going to jump with you! " pic.twitter.com/Xz4oWmZgij – Trend amplifier || Trouble Maker (@queeninghere) May 21, 2020

Before someone comes for her, lana del rey did NOT poop on other women. She says that all women should be able to express themselves honestly in music without being slandered for it. Most of his songs are about the ugly truth. she just doesn't want to be hated for it. pic.twitter.com/VLvWVaFp1V – hey (@gothamshoe) May 21, 2020

All Lana del Rey is trying to say is that she WANTS TO BE ABLE TO SING WHAT SHE WANTS WITHOUT A HEAVY CRITICISM WHILE SEEING OTHERS CAN DO IT. It would be better if you didn't name those artists but you're right and accept this because there are double standards. goodbye pic.twitter.com/FjnoHOGohx – (@melindammme) May 21, 2020

Lana adds Ariana to her essay so she doesn't seem racially insensitive pic.twitter.com/i3ljfCH3aQ – distancing soSHAHl H U ß Æ N (@ J_Hussain05) May 21, 2020

seeing that lana del rey is trending in front of me scrolling through the hashtag pic.twitter.com/jnRcOtMLF7 – . (@thatpoetrykid) May 21, 2020

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94