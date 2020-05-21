Social networks react to the name of Lana Del Rey who drops other artists while denying the & # 39; glamorous abuse & # 39; in his music

Social media reacts to Lana Del Rey's latest statement about her not glamorizing abuse in her music after she name drops other artists.

Early thursday singer Lana Del Rey issued a statement asking "the culture,quot; when she could sing songs about love again, even if the relationship is not perfect.

Before entering the criticism of the past that he received for his music, he named some artists who have become number one with songs about being "sexy, not wearing clothes, cheating, fucking,quot;, among other topics. Some of the artists she named to give an example include Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and even Beyoncé.

Lana then continued say, "Can I please sing again about being incarnated feeling beautiful being in love if the relationship is not perfect or dancing for money, or whatever you want, without being crucified or saying that I am glamorizing abuse?"

Expressing his frustration, he called alt writers and singers. "I'm sick of alt writers and singers who say abuse is glamorous when I'm really just a glamorous person who sings about the realities of what we're all seeing now are very prevalent emotional abuse relationships around the world." Lana said

It wasn't long before she started trending on social media for her comments. There were some people who understood his point, while others thought he could have said it without mentioning any of the other female artists who topped the charts.

One person said, "Lana could have expressed her point of view without neglecting the successful women she made. She didn't have to compare her music with theirs. Let's face it here, every artist she named has a backlash for the music they make. Lana's whole post seemed really bitter and ignorant to me. "

Another person said, “Lana did nothing wrong. Valid Points She didn't shoot anyone down, she read her post correctly. "

See what other people say below:

