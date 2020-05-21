Sports Q: What is your favorite memory of attending a sporting event?

Welcome to Sports Q from Boston.com, our daily conversation, started by you and chaired by Chad Finn, on a compelling topic in Boston sports. This is how it works: send questions to Chad via Twitter, Facebook and email. HWe will choose one each day of the week to respond, then we will bring the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop several times a day to navigate. But you handle the conversation.

What is your favorite memory of attending a sporting event? – Tim B.

I thought this was an appropriate question given the current circumstances. Our favorite time to attend a live sporting event probably won't change anytime soon, huh?

Growing up in Maine, I didn't attend many sports events in Boston as a child. There was usually a family trip to a Red Sox game per year, but I never saw the Celtics, Patriots, or Bruins in person until I was in college. I am so jealous of those of you who were able to see Larry Bird in the garden.

My favorite game from those Sox trips was the first, this Red Sox-Indians game since April 1978, when I was 8 years old. We had good seats near third base, so I got a close look at my favorite player, Butch Hobson. (No, he didn't make any of his 43 mistakes that season that night.) All the cliches about being hypnotized by the green of the wall and the grass apply. I remember it vividly.

But my best memory came years later, after I became a sports journalist and, thanks to the extraordinary success of our local teams, I was able to cover all kinds of great events. I appreciated being at Dodger Stadium for the decisive event of the Red Sox World Series in 2018; I love that ballpark.

But the best was Game 1 of the World Series in 2013 at Fenway. I was covering it for the Globe and Boston.com, but my dad had a bleacher ticket, so for much of the game I went out and sat with him in the stands.

When it was over, he happily passed the time at the nearly empty ballpark as I finished my writing and shot a couple of Globe 10.0 videos after the game on the field with my friends and former colleagues Alan Miller and Steve Silva. My father, who could love baseball more than me, could not have been happier. What a rewarding experience that was.

But what was for you? What is your favorite memory of attending a live sports event? I'll hear you in the comments.