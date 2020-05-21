Steven Spielberg to Co-Produce Broadway Musical 'Smash' – Up News Info

A musical adaptation of NBC Smash is in development for Broadway, with Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron on board as lead producers. Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over 20 songs for the 2012-13 television series, will write the score for the musical, with a book co-written by Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher)

Although no production dates have been announced, development of the series-inspired musical is underway, producers said today, offering some hope to a coronavirus-closed Broadway industry at least on Labor Day, and probably more. .

Also coming back for the Smash project is the Emmy Award-winning choreographer from the Joshua Bergasse series (Broadway In town Charlie and the chocolate factory)

"I am personally delighted to be a part of this musical and its way to Broadway," Spielberg said in a statement. "Smash it's close and dear to my heart, and it seems fitting that a new musical inspired by what we did on the show finally hits the stage. ”

Spielberg, whose original idea led to the series, continued: "I am more than delighted to work with this amazing creative team and my producing partners, who started the Smash I traveled with me more than ten years ago. "

Meron said: "Speaking for myself and Bob Greenblatt, our partner when he directed NBC, we are delighted that Steven wanted to embark on this musical with us. We have all felt that Shaiman and Wittman's incredible score for Smash belonged to Broadway. The collaboration with world-class writers Rick Elice and Bob Martin, and the world's best choreographer Josh Bergasse, will be the icing on the cake. "

Although the series, which chronicles the development of the fictional Broadway musical, is called Bomb About Marilyn Monroe: Lasted just two seasons on NBC, the show took on a cult favorite afterlife, with a 2015 single-night Broadway concert version of Bomb songs that sell out within 15 minutes of going on sale. A never-released movie of that concert, featuring artists from the television cast, aired as a benefit of the Actors Fund this week.

The series, created by playwright and screenwriter Theresa Rebeck, starring Debra Messing, Jack Davenport, Katharine McPhee, Christian Borle, Megan Hilty, Anjelica Huston, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Mientus, Raza Jaffrey, Brian d & # 39; Arcy James and Jaime Cepero.

The release of the theatrical version was not announced.

At least one of the Shaiman / Wittman Smash songs – "Let Me Be Your Star" – is confirmed to return for the musical, and the overall story will follow the making ofBomb plot, with the writing characters of Julia (Messing in the series) and Tom (originally Borle) also back. Broadway actress Ivy (Hilty) and Karen (McPhee) characters will be "central" to the theatrical version, producers say, but all other plot details "are kept secret."

The musical will reunite Meron with his Hair spray film (and television special) co-horts Shaiman and Wittman. Meron and Greenblatt are also currently working with composers on a musical adaptation of Some like it hot for a planned Broadway debut in the fall of 2021.

Shaiman and Wittman wrote the score for 2011 Broadway Catch Me If You Can, with a Terrence McNally book based on the 2002 Spielberg film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. Shaiman / Wittman's other credits include Oscar nominees. Mary Poppins Returns, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Martin Short: fame becomes me.

Book writer Elice co-wrote Jersey Boys, The Addams Family, The Cher Show and Peter and the star hunter, and his Smash co-writer Martin wrote and starred The sleepy chaperone, co-wrote the book for the musical The prom and co-created the television series Slings and arrows. Martin and Elice are also currently adapting The princess Bride like a musical stage.

Rebeck was the creator and executive producer of the Smash series, along with executive producers Spielberg, Meron and the late Craig Zadan, Shaiman and Wittman, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and Joshua Safran. The series, which premiered on February 6, 2012 and ended on May 26, 2013, was produced by Universal Television in association with Dreamworks Television and Storyline Productions.