Stock up on some nice Ella Paradis vibrator packs

Weekend package for couples The | $ 40 | Ella Paradis

We-Vibe Package The | $ 60 | Ella Paradis

Single Ladies Package The | $ 34 | Ella Paradis

Pack of different "strokes" The | $ 20 | Ella Paradis

%MINIFYHTMLd1f5bd41b3a2ed28ad1980f0746a672513%

Ella Paradis is making everyone a solid and offers four amazing vibrator packs at discount prices just in time for Memorial Day weekend! That's right, you can save money by going out on vacation, we love to watch. You can choose between couple weekend package, which $ 40 and includes a couple's vibrator, massage oils and other pocket environment; a We-Vibe Package, which $ 60 that includes, yes, We-Vibe, lace cuffs and a vibrator charger; a single ladies pack, that's $ 34 and includes a G-spot vibrator and three massage oils, and finally a "Different Strokes" Pack that's just $ 20 and it has a juicy penis sleeve (LOL), lubricant, and a vibrator charger. You shouldn't have to say grab these packages before they leave!