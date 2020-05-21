Stop Trump's malicious and divisive hatred during this unprecedented pandemic

I am not a fan of President Donald Trump. He has an extremely unpleasant and divisive personality. You may be suffering from narcissism and attention deficit disorder in adults. But non-stop, vicious hatred of the President, during a time of national crisis, is simply wrong.

It is a fad among liberal elites and others to blame Trump for all of our coronavirus issues. I'm sure Trump hesitated for a time, when he should have been doing something, but how much blame does he really deserve? Certainly not as much as China and the director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who voluntarily helped and instigated China to cover up the scope and severity of the COVID-19 epidemic there, thus delaying a global response and allowing let it become a pandemic.

The likelihood of a deadly and devastating new virus pandemic has been known for decades to be a question of when, not a question of whether. Dr. Anthony Fauci and President George W. Bush, among others, warned him in 2005. Bill Gates gave a stern warning in 2015. Such an event would require large amounts of UCI protective equipment, fans and beds. It would take years to accumulate these things. Yet despite warnings, for decades, no president, no congress, no governor, or mayor did much to prepare. Similarly, the governing boards of the approximately 6,100 hospitals in our nation did not prepare for it. We were all caught off guard, but we certainly didn't ignore the clear possibility of his arrival. There was no way that in a span of a month or two Trump, or any other personIt could have made up for those years of inaction.

%MINIFYHTML74d66437f357400451086017b14c047013%

In January, February, and early March, Dr. Fauci and other experts assured us that "the risk is low." Trump believed him, and so did the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, that on February 24 she was urging the Franciscans to come to Chinatown and that "everything is fine here." No one, not even Fauci, had a crystal ball.

Blind hatred has never solved any problem. It is reprehensible in any circumstance. Malicious and divisive hatred, during an unprecedented pandemic, designed to gain partisan advantage in an election, is even more reprehensible.

Right now, the United States needs unity, not division. All of us, regardless of political persuasion, must unite as Americans. One of the oldest phrases in the history of Western civilization is still true today: "United we are, divided, we fall."

Richard Stacy is a former Colorado Voices columnist for The Post. He served for 13 years as the United States Attorney for Wyoming, appointed by President Ronald Reagan.

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check out our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.