Stud The Stud ’SF's oldest gay bar closes after 55 years due to COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco's oldest gay bar, The Stud, announced Wednesday that it will definitely close its doors due to lack of revenue as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Despite a weekly online fundraiser and shows, the historic bar at 399 Ninth St. failed to stay afloat and will close permanently after 55 years.

Honey Mahogany, one of the co-owners, said: "It was a very difficult decision to make."

He added, however, that there is still a chance that the bar will find a new home and reopen in the future.

The Stud plans to hold a "drag funeral,quot; on May 31 to honor the bar and its legacy.

On Thursday at 2 p.m., Supervisor Matt Haney and State Senator Scott Weiner (D-San Francisco) will join Mahogany and the other owners of the bar, Vivianne Forevermore. and Rachel Ryan to discuss the closure and provide more details on the upcoming funeral.

