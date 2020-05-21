Supreme Court Blocks Mueller's Grand Jury Material House

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court temporarily barred the House of Representatives from obtaining the secret grand jury testimony of Russia's investigation into special counsel Robert Mueller.

The unsigned court order granted the Trump administration's request to keep previously undisclosed details of the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election out of the hands of Democratic lawmakers, at least until early summer.

The court will then decide whether to extend its suspension and schedule the case for arguments in the fall. If it does, the administration will likely be able to postpone the publication of any material until after Election Day. The arguments themselves may not take place even before the Americans decide whether to give President Donald Trump a second term.

For judges eager to avoid a final ruling, the delay could mean never having to decide the case, whether Trump loses or Republicans regain control of the House next year. It's hard to imagine that the Biden administration would oppose releasing the Mueller papers or that House Republicans would continue to press for them.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposed the higher court's decision in a statement Wednesday night. "The Chamber's long-standing right to obtain grand jury information in accordance with the Chamber's impeachment power has now been upheld by lower courts twice," Pelosi said. "These decisions are backed by decades of precedent and should be allowed to continue."

The federal appeals court in Washington ruled in March that the documents should be released because the House Judiciary Committee's need for the material in its Trump investigation exceeded the interests of the Justice Department in keeping the testimony secret.

Mueller's 448-page report, released in April 2019, "did not,quot; come to conclusions about Trump's conduct, including whether he obstructed justice, to avoid stepping on the House's impeachment power, the court said. appeals.

The committee was able to persuasively argue that it needed access to the underlying grand jury material to make its own decisions about the president's actions, the court said.

The materials were initially sought last summer, but when the appeals court ruled in March, Trump had been removed by the House and acquitted by the Senate.

The Justice Department said in its submissions to the Supreme Court that the court's action was necessary in part because the House has given no indication that "it urgently needs these materials for any ongoing impeachment investigation."

The House had opposed the delay on the grounds that its investigation into Trump was ongoing and that time is of the essence due to the upcoming election. The current House session will end on January 3, and lawmakers elected in November will take their seats.

The committee's investigation "continues today and has been further developed in light of recent events," the House told the judges, citing the "possible exercise of inadequate political influence,quot; in decisions to seek a shorter prison term. for Trump's confidant Roger Stone and end the accusation. from former national security adviser Michael Flynn, despite his two guilty pleas.

Pelosi said Wednesday: “The continued delay from the Justice Department is part of an Administration pattern that hides the truth from the public. The American people deserve the truth. "

The case is one of several ongoing legal disputes between the Trump administration and Congress.

The Supreme Court heard arguments last week about whether Trump's accountants and banks should turn over financial records to House committees. The administration is not part of the case, but it is supporting the president.

The appeals court is also evaluating whether former White House attorney Don McGahn should appear before the committee to answer questions related to Mueller's investigation. And the Justice Department has said it will ask the Supreme Court to step in and drop a lawsuit alleging that Trump is illegally taking advantage of the presidency through his luxurious hotel in Washington.

Mueller's report detailed multiple interactions between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, and examined several episodes involving the president for possible obstruction of justice. Mueller said his team did not find sufficient evidence to establish a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and the Kremlin to turn the election around, although he noted that he could not exonerate the president for obstruction.

Portions of the report were left out, including grand jury testimony and material that Mueller said could harm ongoing investigations or infringe on the privacy of others.

Grand jury testimony is generally treated as secret, in part to protect the privacy of individuals who are not charged or are deemed peripheral to a criminal investigation. But several exceptions allow the material to be released, even if it is related to a legal proceeding.

Lower courts agreed with lawmakers that the prosecution is considered a judicial proceeding, rejecting the Justice Department's arguments to the contrary.