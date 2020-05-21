Symone Sanders snatches Karen from the edges of Fox News

Photo: Brad Barket (fake pictures) Photo: Brad Barket (fake pictures)

Occasionally, Fox News likes to dress up and act like it's not the president's personal YouTube channel. During this time, the right-leaning news station likes to invite guests across the aisle to air just to try to scold them in front of their audience. But why, why, Fox News would ever invite Wakanda's chief of security and Joe Biden's campaign adviser, Symone Sanders, to a show like he doesn't know how he gets depressed.

The Root already revealed some time ago that Sanders is an elite member of Dora Milaje.

Has anyone on the Fox News staff seen the images of Sanders taking Karen down during a Sanders campaign?

That's right, Fox News does not watch mainstream news because it believes that everything is false. Well the news network is going to learn tuh-day. Well, Wednesday, but still.

Fox News presenter Dana Perino, who will be referred to as Karen for brevity and precision, was doing her thing as a smug white woman that all Fox News presenters (including men) do, when she began to challenge Sanders to provide "an example of a White House lie about the coronavirus pandemic."

To her credit, Karen probably thought she was safe since Sanders wasn't in the studio, but that didn't stop the wig vendor for long for going around Karen's edges (I don't know if white women have borders, do I? ? Do they also have baby hair? A gel toothbrush?)

According to HuffPostKaren listened to Biden's comments "virtual start address for Columbia Law School on Wednesday, during which Biden said: "You can build a truly representative democracy with more facts than lies."

"Therefore, I assume that former Vice President Biden is saying that President Trump is who he is talking about there, and that he is lying about the coronavirus," Karen said, reports HuffPost. "What was he talking about specifically?"

Sanders politely explained that Biden would be talking about the disclosure of misinformation about the virus, adding that several falsehoods have "come from the White House." Then he noted the failure of the Trump administration to "act quickly and urgently" in January and February.

And that's when Karen had the white knack of asking Sanders to point out the lie.

"But you, don't you have (a lie) out of your head? I can't think of one," Karen exclaimed. "I would even like an example of a White House lie about the coronavirus pandemic," Sanders noted that there was a large number to choose from.

Sanders later explained that Trump has lied about the availability of evidence and access to personal protective equipment.

"Anyone who wants a test can get one. How about that lie? Because everyone who wants or needs a test in this country cannot access the test, "said HuffPost.

"What if all the governors have the PPE and the fans they need? We know that this is not true. There are people in places from California to Michigan to Florida that are sewing masks for frontline workers because they don't have the proper PPE. "

Karen acknowledged that a shortage of PPE was a problem. Sanders then returned Karen to her powder show and added, "I don't want to take the entire interview to see them."

"No, neither do I," Karen concluded.

Watch the beating below, as the only thing missing was someone yelling, "Worldstar!"