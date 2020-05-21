T-Mobile is giving away iPhone SE for free with an exchange – BGR

T-Mobile launched its Connecting Heroes initiative this week, providing free service to first responders.

T-Mobile also began offering a free iPhone SE with eligible swaps for the next few days.

If you don't want an iPhone SE, you can also get a Galaxy S20 with up to half discount.

On Thursday, T-Mobile pledged to provide free service and 5G access to first aid agencies for the next ten years, which, according to the mobile phone operator, will save them more than $ 7 billion.

Through the Connecting Heroes initiative, T-Mobile wants to give back to the fire, police, and EMS departments that risk their lives every day to keep us safe. Agencies interested in subscribing to the initiative can visit t-mobile.com/connectingheroes for more information. But the news does not end there. T-Mobile and Sprint customers also have the opportunity to get a free iPhone SE or up to $ 500 off a Galaxy S20.

"The way Un-carrier says THANK YOU is, of course, putting the money back in your pocket, like with an iPhone or half of one of the latest 5G superphones," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, in a press. launch on Thursday. “This weekend, all T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid customers can get a new iPhone SE, or half a new phone, with an eligible exchange. Why? Because "thank you,quot; for that! "

T-Mobile's unofficial blog TmoNews took the trouble to collect all the exchange offers for the iPhone SE and the Galaxy S20. These are all devices eligible for iPhone SE in us promotion:

$ 400 discount when you exchange:

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 9

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 3 and 3 XL

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, OnePlus 7T

LG G8 ThinQ

$ 200 discount when you exchange:

Apple iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy Note 8

Google Pixel 3rd and 3rd XL

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, OnePlus 6T

LG V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ

If you prefer spring for Galaxy S20 With 5G connectivity, here are all the devices eligible for that deal:

$ 500 off when you exchange:

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XS or XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X

Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 9

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 3 and 3 XL

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro 5G McLaren, OnePlus 7 Pro

LG V60 ThinQ

$ 300 discount when you exchange:

Apple iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, iPhone 7 or 7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S7 series

Google Pixel 3rd or 3rd XL

OnePlus 6 or 6T

LG G8 ThinQ

$ 200 discount when you exchange:

Apple iPhone 6s or 6s Plus

Samsung Galaxy S6 series, Galaxy S5 series, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S4 series

Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL, Google Pixel or XL

OnePlus 5 or 5T

LG V40 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ

These offers only run until Monday, May 25, so act fast if you want a free or cheap 2020 phone.

