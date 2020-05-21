TBT celebrity photos released this week

one)
In honor of the 20th anniversary of his iconic album Wow! … I did it again, Britney Spears shared this video clip of the behind-the-scenes scenes from the album's filming, as well as different moments from their conversation about it:
Missy Elliott celebrated the 19th anniversary of the critically acclaimed album Miss E … So addictive, by sharing this video clip of different music videos from the album:
Madonna recalled the music video for her iconic 1984 single "Like A Virgin,quot;:
Mariah Carey celebrated the 30th anniversary of her first debut single "Vision of Love,quot;:
And Mariah also gave us a Brilliantine reversion:
Dolly Parton shared this photo of her with Liberace in the early 1980s:
Ringo Starr paid tribute to German photographer Astrid Kirchherr, who died last week, by sharing this photo of the Beatles with her in the early 1960s. Astrid was greatly responsible for helping to create the iconic look of the Beatles in early his career:
Paul McCartney also paid tribute to Astrid by sharing this photo of the two of them in the early '60s, as well as a selfie she took of herself:
In honor of Janet Jackson's 54th birthday, her best friend, Paula Abdul, posted this video of the two rehearsing choreography in the late 1980s, as well as a photo of the two in 1990:
Rob Lowe shared this photo of him and Keanu Reeves at a basketball charity event in 1990, and the two have NOT aged since:
Barbra Streisand posted this behind-the-scenes photo of herself on the set of her 1970 movie, On a clear day that you can see foreverr:
Chrissy Teigen shared this photo from when she modeled at an Ed Hardy fashion show in 2011:
Melanie Griffith posted this photo of herself at age 18 in 1975, and challenged Jamie Lee Curtis to do the same:
Jamie Lee answered Melanie's challenge # 18YearOldMe and shared this photo of herself in 1977:
Nicky Lachey posted these photos of himself and his 98 Degrees bandmate Jeff Timmons looking so late in the 90s:
Carol Burnett shared this photo of herself with her partner The Carol Burnett Show co-stars Tim Conway, Vicki Lawrence, and Harvey Korman in the 1970s:
Salma Hayek posted photos of herself at the Cannes Film Festival over the years (the event would happen right now, but of course it was canceled due to the crown pandemic):
Naomi Campbell shared this pretty pink photo of herself from the 90s:
Natalie Portman posted this photo of herself taken for V magazine in 2009:
Will Smith shared this clip of himself speaking about The Notorious B.I.G. in the late 90s, in honor of what would have been his 48th birthday:
And finally, Aubrey Plaza confirmed yes, this is her with Michael Cera in this iconic photo taken at a Chuck E. Cheese in 2010:
