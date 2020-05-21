Teaching Bucs' offense to Tom Brady is "strange," says Cameron Brate

Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate admitted that it is somewhat surreal to teach Tom Brady about his new team's offense.

With six Super Bowl rings in a glorious 20-year career with the Patriots, there are few, if any, quarterbacks who can match Brady's level of experience, but after leaving New England for Tampa Bay more early in the offseason, Brady has to learn a new system and develop chemistry with different teammates.

Earlier this week, I was practicing with some of those teammates at a school in Tampa. Brate revealed that there was a kind of role change when Brady tried to catch up.

"He seemed like a great teammate," Brate told SiriusXM.

"It's kind of weird now to work with him now at the start of his tenure at Bucs because we're teaching him our verbiage and it's a retrospective way of how he's going to progress throughout the season, with him teaching us a lot about the game and how he sees things. .

"Right now it's only a couple of weeks in the Bucs (for Brady) and he's trying to figure out what we call things, so we're showing him the offense, which is kind of weird."

There is at least one familiar face to Brady after former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was lured out of retirement and traded to the Bucs.

Gronkowski, considered by many to be the best tight end to play the game, was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams in New England, where he caught 79 regular-season touchdowns and accumulated 7,861 receiving yards in nine seasons.

"It seems like what you see is what you get with him," Brate added of the larger-than-life Gronkowski. "It looks like the Gronk you see in the media … That's who Gronk is, which is great."

"I love to have a good time and joke around, and I think we're going to get along really well."

"We are super talented in the closed room and I am really excited about our group there."

The Bucs also have fourth-year tight end O.J. Howard, who started 14 games for them in 2019.