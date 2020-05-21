technology: Australia backs technology in new carbon emissions scheme – Latest news

Australia's conservative government on Thursday launched a new plan to tackle climate change, focused on the use of gas, hydrogen, batteries and carbon sequestration, while avoiding the controversial issue of setting a carbon price.

Australia, one of the world's largest per capita carbon emitters, has struggled for more than a decade to formulate a long-term plan for a low-carbon economy amid a political debate between supporters and opponents of fossil fuels.

The latest proposal, which the government aims to make a formal policy by September, is based on reducing energy storage costs to support wind and solar power, electrifying industrial processes and increasing hydrogen production.

"Essentially, it's about technology, not taxes. It means reducing emissions, not reducing jobs and the economy," Energy and Emission Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said in a statement.

However, green groups oppose the plan because of their continued dependence on fossil fuels, such as gas and coal. They, along with mining, energy and other large corporations, have advocated the introduction of a carbon price to boost green investment.

The government, which considers gas and coal-fired power to be necessary in the medium term to help support renewable energy, is seeking to take advantage of Australia's abundant supply of natural gas.

It also wants to develop an electric vehicle strategy, reduce the cost of hydrogen production, and find ways to reduce the costs of carbon capture and storage (CCS), which opponents say is an unproven and expensive technology.

The so-called technology roadmap is designed to help Australia meet its commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement to reduce carbon emissions by 26-28% from 2005 levels by 2030.

The oil and gas industry, large energy users and the Clean Energy Council welcomed the proposals, while fossil fuel advocates said the plan was wrong.

