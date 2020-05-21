Teen Wolf Cast gathering for charity

The package is back together. If a Teen Wolf The meeting is coming.

The cast of the MTV series will meet to MTV meetings Friday June 5 for the anniversary of the show. The virtual meeting, organized by MTV News & # 39; Josh Horowtiz, will benefit First Responders First Charity.

the Teen Wolf The meeting will air on the official MTV channel on YouTube and Teen Wolf social accounts This will be the first installment. MTV meetings, a new series that will see members of the cast of television shows come together to raise money for charity.

On board for the Teen Wolf meeting are creator Jeff Davis and cast members Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Dylan O & # 39; Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry, all from the safety of their own homes.