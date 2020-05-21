Teen Wolf Cast gathering for charity

The package is back together. If a Teen Wolf The meeting is coming.
The cast of the MTV series will meet to MTV meetings Friday June 5 for the anniversary of the show. The virtual meeting, organized by MTV News & # 39; Josh Horowtiz, will benefit First Responders First Charity.
the Teen Wolf The meeting will air on the official MTV channel on YouTube and Teen Wolf social accounts This will be the first installment. MTV meetings, a new series that will see members of the cast of television shows come together to raise money for charity.
On board for the Teen Wolf meeting are creator Jeff Davis and cast members Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Dylan O & # 39; Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry, all from the safety of their own homes.
Expect the cast to reflect on the show's memorable moments, filming experiences, and share how they're dealing with the unpredictability of living during the coronavirus pandemic.
Teen Wolf released nine years ago, June 5, 2011, on MTV. The show followed Scott McCall (Posey), a high school student who is bitten by a werewolf and struggles to cope with his new life, how it affects his friends and family. The show ended in 2017. In March 2020, Posey tweeted about bringing the series back, fanning the flames of revival.
"Hi @MTV, I think it's time to bring the teen wolf back for new episodes. First family vacation on the Jersey shore. Now teen wolf high school reunion. I'm ready. And 28, so it's an age appropriate ", Posey tweeted.
In a statement, MTV said that 100 percent of the revenue raised by the Teen Wolf meeting will go to the first response charity.
