The Atlantic will lay off 68 employees, about 20% of staff – Up News Info

The atlantic, the cultural and public affairs magazine and publisher dating back to 1857, announced that it will lay off 68 employees as the coronavirus crisis has diminished its event business.

In a note to staff, President David Bradley wrote that although they have had "exceptional growth" in print and digital subscriptions since September, when they introduced a paywall, there has been an "override overnight and almost complete". events and, for now, a sharp decline in advertising. "

Bradley also announced executive game cuts and a general pay freeze for the rest of the year. He wrote: “I should have told our colleagues that they are leaving how sorry I am. If we saw any chance of their working souls coming back on a reboot AtlanticWe would have found another way to go. "

The Washington-based publication at the Watergate complex is majority owned by Emerson Collective, the investment organization founded by Laurene Powell Jobs.

Bradley also described an acceleration of his move toward a "consumer strategy," with a majority of his income coming from his readers.

"There is no fault in people leaving the company," Bradley wrote. "What makes this particularly difficult is that they are exceptional and beloved Atlantic colleagues. They are exactly the same good people who were selected to join us from the beginning. Measure for measure, they have contributed to The Atlantic as well as those that remain. It's just that the ground has changed. "

The atlantic it's just the latest post to announce layoffs amid the coronavirus crisis, which in some cases only made matters worse in smoothing out sources of income. Vox Media, Buzzfeed and Hollywood reporter Staff cuts have also been made.