The cast of ’Teen Wolf’ reunited, the creator starts the series ‘MTV Reunions’ – Up News Info

Ah-wooo! MTV is bringing back the cast and creator of its iconic Teen Wolf series on Friday, June 5 to celebrate the ninth anniversary of that show. Coincidentally (or maybe not), that's the full moon night of the month.

the Teen Wolf show will mark the launch of a new digital series, MTV meetings, presented by MTV television presenter Josh Horowitz. The series will air on YouTube's MTV channel and this program benefits the First Responders First charity.

MTV will continue the series with other gatherings of cast members of television's most memorable shows, all with the purpose of raising money for charitable causes.

For this first show, MTV is bringing back Teen Wolf Series creator Jeff Davis and cast members Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Dylan O & # 39; Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry. Everyone will appear virtually in this socially distant era as they reflect on the series and its most memorable moments.

MTV Teen Wolf which was produced by MGM Television, first released nine years ago on June 5th, 2011 and continued for six seasons. The supernatural drama follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a high school student who is bitten by a werewolf and must face its effects on him, his friends, and his family.

The virtual meeting also coincides with the launch by MTV of #AloneTogether, a global campaign driven by talent and social media that educates young people about the importance of social distancing to flatten the coronavirus curve.

All rights were donated by MGM Television in an effort to ensure that 100% of the proceeds go to help first responders.