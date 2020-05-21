The expelled scientist says he was asked to manipulate Florida data COVID-19

As Florida tries to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and reopen businesses and places, the former manager of the state's new coronavirus data project alleges that she was fired for refusing to cook the numbers and making the state look better.

Rebekah Jones said Friday that she was removed from her post, local outlet Florida Today was the first to report.

Jones built and administered the COVID-19 data dashboard for the state from March through May 5. Last week, she explained that for "reasons beyond the control of my division," her office lost all connection to the portal, and neither she nor her team were no longer involved with it, its data, its publication, or answering questions.

"They are making many changes. I would advise being diligent in their respective uses of this data," he wrote last Friday in a message to researchers and collaborators on the dashboard project. She added: "I would not expect the new team to continue with the same level of accessibility and transparency that I made central to the process for the first two months. After all, my commitment to both is largely (possibly entirely) the reason why the one I am no longer handles. "

%MINIFYHTMLb4dc2973d2b80363282f40670630b94913%

On Monday night, Jones said that not only was she removed from her position at the helm of the board team, but she was fired from her job entirely because she refused to alter the statistics. In an email to local media CBS12, Jones said he lost his position because he refused to "manually change data to get support for the plan to reopen,quot; the state.

A spokesman for Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said yesterday that Jones was fired for "a repeated course of insubordination," adding that she exhibited "blatant disrespect,quot; and was "disruptive." DeSantis himself called the data manipulation allegations "a problem."

Florida was slow to adopt any closure or social distancing measures, and it quickly reopened, moving to a "full Phase 1,quot; statewide this week. As of Monday, shopping malls, restaurants, hair salons, and gyms have been allowed to resume business even in the busiest counties in Florida, Miami-Dade, and Broward. DeSantis is also pushing for theme parks (such as Universal Studios and Walt Disney World) to reopen, according to Politico. Some individual cities, like Miami Beach, are taking the reopening more slowly.

Other states have also faced allegations of data manipulation related to the new coronavirus to make conditions appear more favorable. The Atlantic reported extensively last week on data collection in Virginia, for example, where state health officials combined data from two different types of COVID-19 testing in a way that made the result appear more favorable to the public. (Since then, the state has suspended the practice.)

Last week, officials in Georgia, which has also been rapidly reopening businesses, faced criticism for posting a deeply misleading bar graph that seemed to show a decline in COVID-19 diagnoses over time, mixing the dates on the X axis and taking them out of service.