The man who videotaped the murder of Ahmaud Arbery was also arrested.

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Almost three months after filming Ahmaud Arbery shot to death from the driver's seat of his vehicle, William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. has been charged with murder along with neighbors showing his video on cell phone that appears to ambush Arbery .

%MINIFYHTML7ac1cef7001c234079c2aa0a18df424413%

Bryan's video, which was released Online, on May 5, he was instrumental in the arrests of Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, charged with the shooting death of Arbery when he he was running in his Brunswick, Georgia subdivision. Even though the Arbery was murdered on February 23, Gregory and Travis McMichael were not arrested until May 7, then public outcry over Bryan's video, which looks like Show the men blocking Arbery's path with his truck and engage in a fight before shooting and Arbery falls to the ground.

While Gregory and Travis McMichael say they were trying to apprehend Arbery because they believed that he coincided with the description of a thief, Bryan's lawyer says that he is simply a witness, according to the AP:

"Roddie Bryan is not, and never has been, more than a witness to the shooting," Gough said in a statement about the case on Monday. "He is not a vigilante. Roddie was not involved in the horrible murder of this young man. Mr. Bryan has not committed any crime and has no criminal responsibility for the death of Ahmaud Arbery. "

However, in the Glynn County Police Incident Report, Gregory McMichael told officers a different story, saying that when he and his son blocked Arbery's path with their pickup, he attempted to run in the direction of Bryan: "[Arbery] started to back off in the direction where he was coming from & # 39; Roddy & # 39; tried to block it, which was unsuccessful,"The report says.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which handled the case of Local police, has accused Bryan of serious murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment and will give more information at a press conference on Friday.