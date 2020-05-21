The North Capitol Hill Bar closes by city for on-site consumption.

Denver health officials closed a North Capitol Hill music bar, which mostly plays with Grateful Dead songs, on Tuesday due to on-site consumption of food and beverages.

Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple Bar, 1700 Logan St., was fined by the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment for failing to comply with the city's home security order, according to city officials.

The owner, Jay Bianchi, who also owns the nearby Sancho's Broken Arrow, also a dead head bar, was cited with a subpoena and closed, holding a sign for consumption at the location placed in the business, according to the city.

Sancho was subpoenaed and closed on April 24, on orders to stay home, for noncompliance with previous orders, noncompliance with Denver's orders to stay home and hindering an investigation.

On Thursday, Bianchi said he opened the Ripple Bar on Friday, May 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. Sell ​​takeout orders for burgers, hot dogs, and drinks, including bar items. The music was on, a garage door in the building was open, but there were no customers inside the building eating.

After making a purchase, customers stopped by to stay and chat, catch up and re-establish friendships, in the parking lot and in an alley.

%MINIFYHTML0f82e6ef29a26f07d359a5f97048fcf713%

"I was trying to follow the rules, trying to make people happy and give them hope and all that," said Bianchi. “We tried to drive them away, they kept meeting and then they took off the mask when they talked. That didn't go well. "

Bianchi said he had three people working with him at the Ripple Bar and opened it last Friday to try to keep his business afloat. With the current home security order, Bianchi believed he was operating within the rules.

Over the weekend, business was fast, Bianchi said, with more than 100 people passing by each day. Monday and Tuesday was much slower, he said.

The city received two complaints over the weekend and issued an order Monday to respond. An inspection was conducted Tuesday and an "eviction order, restricted access,quot; was recorded at a front door.

"The facility has been closed and will have no one on site," according to the city.

Bianchi said he was not given a court date with the closure of the Ripple Bar. He hopes to reopen before June 5 with the help of the city.

"I will make sure to bring in one of the health department officials to make sure I am doing everything right," he said. "It is a difficult moment, it seems that the world is turned upside down."

As for Sancho's Broken Arrow, Bianchi has a court date on August 4.