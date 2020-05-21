The PS5 detail you love the most won't be revealed in June – BGR

Sony is expected to host a PlayStation 5 event sometime in early June, where the new console will be unveiled.

The price of the PS5, a key piece of information that Sony has not revealed so far, is not expected to drop at the event.

Insider information says the information will be revealed only in August, much later than initially planned.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Sony is expected to reveal the PlayStation 5 design during an event in early June. We have already heard of two possible dates, including June 2 and 4, although nothing has been confirmed. Whatever the case, it seems unlikely that Sony will hold a press conference in person. Instead, Sony will likely go to an online-only event, hopefully one more exciting than the PS5 spec event a few weeks ago. This time, Sony won't be talking as much about specs as we have more major PlayStation announcements ahead of us. Specifically, we are waiting to finally see the design of the PS5, as well as game demos for the new gaming machine. In a way, the ad would mimic Sony's PS4 marketing playbook, as the PS4's original design was unveiled in June 2013. Unlike seven years ago, the detail you want most about the new PlayStation won't arrive next month.

Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 will offer massive hardware updates that will make new gaming experiences possible. The consoles will feature new AMD CPUs and GPUs that will help deliver similar performance. Storage on both consoles will likely represent the biggest upgrade over current models as both the new Xbox and PS5 will feature speed SSD solutions. In fact, Sony's custom SSD for the new PlayStation will be even faster than the SSD Microsoft is using.

With all of that in mind, we've been trained to expect higher price points for new consoles. At best, these would start at $ 499, but could be even more expensive than that. This is because the components are expensive and you could not build a similar gaming PC for less than what you would pay for the X Series or PS5.

But Sony won't reveal the price of the new PlayStation at the upcoming event, according to Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat, who recently said that the PS5 design reveal will take place on June 4.

I wouldn't expect console prices until August. When Intel, Nvidia, and AMD launch similar products, they wait until the last possible minute to set a price. It's the only thing that * can * still change. But of course consoles rely more on pre-orders so we can't wait forever. %MINIFYHTML0a29af157416d9b7ada0d814d398cdbc13% – Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 20, 2020

"I wouldn't expect console prices until August," he tweeted. “When Intel, Nvidia, and AMD launch similar products, they wait until the last possible minute to set a price. It's the only thing that * can * change. But of course consoles are more reliant on pre-orders so they can't wait forever. "

Recent reports claim that PS5 preorders will be released shortly after the early June event, but that really can't happen without an established pricing structure. Well, retailers can accept reservations, but it's not exactly the same.

On a related note, we heard that Microsoft was looking to lower the price of the PS5, so Grubb's tweet is not surprising. Both companies are likely to sell the consoles at cost. But Microsoft seems ready to not repeat the mistakes of the past and fight much better.

Recent reports also say Sony may have a limited stock of PS5 for launch, and that the console may be more expensive than some people expect. Sony confirmed in its most recent earnings report that it still plans to launch the PS5 on time, during the holiday season, despite the new coronavirus health crisis.

PlayStation 4 console with DualSense 4 controller Image Source: PlayStation Blog