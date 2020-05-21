The shooting at the Texas Naval Base was "terrorism related," says the FBI – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A shooting at a Texas naval air station that wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead Thursday was "linked to terrorism," the FBI said.

The shooting started around 6:15 a.m. Thursday at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.

The shooter attempted to accelerate through a door in the base of a vehicle, but security personnel erected a barrier in time to stop the shooting, US officials told The Associated Press. The man got out of the car and opened fire, hitting and injuring a Navy sailor who is a member of the security force at the base.

During the exchange of fire, the shooter was killed by security personnel, officials said.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as "terrorism-related," FBI Special Agent Leah Greeves said at a news conference Thursday afternoon, and investigators were working to determine if there was a second person of interest in the community. .

"We have determined that this morning's incident at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station is related to terrorism," Greeves said. "We are working diligently with our state, local and federal partners on this research, which is fluid and evolving."

Greeves did not elaborate on a potential motive or specify what led investigators to believe the shooting is linked to terrorism. Federal investigators also did not provide any information about the "second related potential person of general interest in the community,quot; or why they believe that is the case.

%MINIFYHTMLd547d8c933c34390041d1eb0d2a2f17e13%

In a statement, the Navy said the wounded sailor is in "good condition."

Officials were still working to process the crime scene, Greeves said.

The Houston FBI field office has taken the lead in the investigation, and neither investigators nor the Navy provided details about the shooter or a possible motive.

Attorney General William Barr was briefed on the shooting, a Justice Department spokeswoman said.

The facility was closed for approximately five hours on Thursday morning, but that was lifted shortly before noon.

The station closed similarly last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of US government property. USA And possession of a stolen firearm for hitting your truck against a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.

The shooting also occurs months after a Saudi Arabian Air Force officer who was training at a Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, killed three U.S. sailors and wounded eight others in a shooting that U.S. officials described as an act of terrorism. The country's top federal police officials said this week that the gunman in the December attack, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, had been in contact with al-Qaida agents about planning and tactics in the months leading up to the shooting. Alshamrani was killed by a deputy sheriff.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)