This is how CDC wants to reopen the US. USA – BGR

The CDC has issued a guide to "reopen the country,quot; even though the coronavirus timeline remains unclear.

Many of the recommendations are things we've heard before, such as maintaining social distance and avoiding contact with almost everyone.

The document covers the reopening of schools, bars, restaurants and more.

The new coronavirus pandemic is still in full swing here in the United States. Some states are doing better than others, but if you bother taking a look at the daily counts of new cases, it's clear that we're not out of the woods yet. Despite that, the powers that be have decided it is time to start "reopening the country,quot;.

It will be a slow process, with individual states and even cities issuing their own deadlines for when things will reopen and services will return to normal. For their part, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued their own extensive document detailing their guidelines for the country to recover.

The complete guide (available here in PDF format) is absolutely huge, spanning 60 pages that address a number of specific questions that people like business owners may have. It also reveals how the government plans to track the spread of the coronavirus as new cases inevitably emerge.

There are guidelines for schools and restaurants, as well as public transportation systems. For the most part, it is much of what we have already been doing with social distancing. We stay six feet from people when we pass them in the store (or at least you're supposed to), and the CDC recommends that schools place student desks at least six feet away.

For restaurants and shops, contactless payment options are a must. Disposable utensils are recommended in restaurants and bars, as are disposable menus. As you read the long list of recommendations, it becomes clear that we are going to throw away many things.

The government also wants to emphasize the importance of contact tracing. Tracking contacts is simply finding out who has been near a newly infected person, where they traveled, and who is most likely to be infected as well. It is vital to slow the spread of the disease, as it can catch asymptomatic patients even before they realize they have been infected. In countries where the pandemic encountered a rapid and appropriate response (not in the US), robust contact monitoring is credited with preventing rapid spread.

Obviously, there's a lot to read in the report, and if you feel like diving in, it's definitely interesting. Of course, the success of all this depends entirely on people following the rules, like wearing masks in public places, and as we've already seen, that could be the biggest obstacle of all.

