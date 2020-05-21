This is the best coronavirus news we have seen in the whole month – BGR

Two new coronavirus studies prove that immunity to COVID-19 can be obtained through direct exposure to SARS-CoV-2 or through a vaccine.

Researchers have used the rhesus macaque to demonstrate that reinfection is not possible for COVID-19 survivors or for subjects who received candidate vaccines.

The studies confirm recent immunity research against COVID-19 and is good news for vaccines and antibodies that are under development. What they cannot explain is how long the immunity will last.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The new coronavirus could spread faster than any pathogen we have encountered in recent years, but we are getting closer and closer to defeating it. Medications used for other diseases have already been found to work with COVID-19. They can speed recovery and reduce life-threatening complications. In addition to that, the first vaccine candidates have already started human trials, and are delivering promising news. Not to mention, scientists are already working on new COVID-19 drugs that can cure the disease and provide temporary immunity until vaccines arrive.

Regardless of the type of therapy doctors are using for the new virus, immunity is the primary focus, and a couple of new studies indicate that immunity to COVID-19 is real. How long will that immunity last? That is a question for which we will not know the answer for a long time.

The South Korean CDC authority delivered good news a few days ago when it released preliminary findings that a COVID-19 relapse is not possible. Patients who can test positive a second time after surviving the disease will not be contagious, and South Korea has already changed its policies for such patients: they will not be quarantined, but the people they come into contact with will be monitored until that we know more.

Acquiring immunity against COVID-19 can be done in two ways. One involves becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2 and surviving the disease. This is what will happen to most patients with COVID-19. The second involves a vaccine that will create an immune response and offer protection against the virus in people who have never contracted it.

The two new studies come from the same source and address both problems, demonstrating that immunity to COVID-19 will prevent reinfection.

Researchers from Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Deacon Medical Center and the Massachusetts Consortium on Pathogen Preparation (MassCPR) studied immunity in COVID-19 survivors and vaccine candidates, reports Harvard Medical School.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has made vaccine development a top biomedical priority, but very little is currently known about protective immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus," said lead author Dan Barouch, "at "In these two studies, we demonstrated in rhesus macaques that prototype vaccines protected against SARS-CoV-2 infection and that SARS-CoV-2 infection protected against re-exposure."

The first study included 35 rhesus macaque monkeys that were divided into vaccine and control groups. 25 of them received one of the six DNA vaccine prototypes and 10 received placebo drugs. The monkeys were exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Eight of the 25 vaccinated animals showed no detectable virus after exposure, while the others showed very low levels of the virus. Viral loads were dramatically lower in vaccinated animals compared to the control group. The higher the level of antibodies, the lower the viral load. That's a finding that suggests these neutralizing antibodies can be used to compare vaccines.

%MINIFYHTML30c184a160194a11d40a667b336791fb13%

In the second study, the team evaluated the natural immunity of the same monkey species against reinfection. Nine adult macaques were exposed to the virus, and the researchers monitored their progression. Subjects experienced expected viral pneumonia and recovered, developing antibodies within 28 days.

A week later, the monkeys were re-exposed to the virus. They showed almost complete protection against the virus. Analysis of nasal swabs and bronchoalveolar lavage after reinfection showed traces of the virus consistent with exposure, but levels decreased rapidly and there was no recoverable virus in the samples. "Little or no clinical disease was observed in animals after rejection," the authors explain, since the animals developed rapid immune responses after reinfection with the same pathogen.

"SARS-CoV-2 infection in rhesus macaques induced humoral and cellular immune responses and provided protective efficacy against the new SARS-CoV-2 challenge," the study says. "These data raise the possibility that immunological approaches to the prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection may, in fact, be possible."

A similar study from China on the same type of subjects offered the same conclusion: immunity against COVID-19 is obtained in macaques. What these studies cannot answer is how long that immunity lasts. More research will be required to assess human resistance to the virus, but the conclusions of the two studies suggest that vaccines should work. The research is also good news for monoclonal antibody drugs that are under development, as they could help improve the condition of COVID-19 patients and provide temporary immunity in people who have not been infected.

Barouch's lab is also working on an experimental vaccine with Johnson & Johnson that is due to arrive in human trials soon. That vaccine is not a DNA drug like the ones used in one of the studies, Boston Globe Instead, the J,amp;J vaccine candidate uses a common cold virus to administer a coronavirus antigen and boost immunity. Vaccine analysts at Morgan Stanley consider it one of the six COVID-19 vaccines most likely to be successful, despite being several months behind compared to other products that have already reached Phase 2.

RN draws blood during COVID-19 antibody test Image Source: Mary Altaffer / AP / Shutterstock