If he Jolie Cleanperson Sheet Washing Scale It is to be believed, you should wash your sheets once every two weeks, if not more. However, the main among the many painful points of doing so (and what prevents me from regularly meeting this quota) is the duvet cover, a paradoxical accessory designed to save you time in the laundry and presumably adding fewer minutes to your routine of doing the laundry. bed. thereafter.

Placing a duvet cover is a nightmare. We designed the Koa cover so that the hassle of changing sheets and making fresh sheets more enjoyable. ” – Luke Gray, co-founder of The Koa Team

Oh, the duvet cover, a product that I didn't know existed before moving in with my girlfriend just over a year ago, and which has since become known as a divisive element in our 500 feet2 Studio apartment. Whereas I once stuffed my entire comforter in the washing machine before forcing it through multiple drying cycles, I have since enjoyed the benefits of the duvet cover, even if replacing it is a laborious procedure. While it's not particularly slow for most ordinary people, those of us who struggle to deal with the realities of basic tasks?

The Koa, whose Kick starter released early yesterday morning, it aims to mitigate those concerns with an award-winning design conceived by business partners Ben King and Luke Gray who have demonstrated the intuition of their duvet cover with a world record speed race video. In it, the founders adjust to the Koa cover in just 26.5 seconds, breaking the Guinness World Record in almost 13 seconds.

After Luke realized that his grandmother had stopped making the bed due to the difficulty of putting his duvet cover on, the duo put their heads together and conducted a study with 150 people, 78% of whom indicated that they would change their bedding more often if not. for the stumbling block that is the duvet cover. "Putting on a duvet cover is a nightmare," Gray said. "We designed the Koa cover so that the hassle of changing sheets and making fresh sheets more enjoyable."

Made of 100% "soft and breathable" cotton, Koa duvet covers come in a variety of different patterns, cleverly designed by Kitty McCall. You can back it up and even pre-order one for you on Kickstarter $ 85 for a plain white double or full size cover. Go for a king or queen deck and you're looking for a $ 97 purchase. From there, color sets start at $ 109. Shipments, according to the Kickstarter page, are expected to arrive in November.