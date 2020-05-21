Thomson Reuters faces pressure on ICE contracts

A group of Thomson Reuters shareholders says the company's technology databases are being used by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service to "track and arrest immigrants on a large scale," which could damage the reputation of the company. company.

"Companies face scrutiny for contracting with government agencies that carry out the inhuman separation of the Trump family and indefinite family detention policies on the border between the United States and Mexico," states the resolution of the General Fund of the Union of Employees of BC Government and Services (BCGEU) and its Defense Fund, both in British Columbia, Canada (Thomson Reuters is based in Toronto). "The UN considers such separation and detention to be illegal under international law and has stated that the practice constitutes,quot; arbitrary and unlawful interference in family life, and is a serious violation of the rights of the child. "

Under the resolution, ICE has more than $ 60 million in contracts with Thomson Reuters, and the agency relies on its CLEAR software in its efforts to track undocumented immigrants. CLEAR consolidates public records into numerous databases, such as motor vehicle and arrest records, utilities, health care provider information, cell phone records, and license plate recognition, the proposal indicates.

"Shareholder participation and capital management are equally important to the BCGEU: we invest and manage our members' dues responsibly to grow our union and aggressively leverage our investments to demand company action on matters that are important to our members and everyone who works people, "BCGEU President Stephanie Smith wrote in an email to The edge. "The bottom line for us is that an ethical and activist approach to investment provides superior long-term results from a financial and social justice perspective."

Grassroots organization Latinx Mijente, which has worked to pressure tech companies not to work with ICE, says in a blog post that Thomson Reuters "is not (just) a passive data broker selling personal data to ICE,quot; It also helps the Department of Homeland Security's division target people "with automated analysis and internal human analysts."

Jacinta González de Mijente said in an interview with The edge that the role of data brokers like CLEAR in monitoring immigrants has been disturbing.

"While Thomson Reuters has built a brand as a trusted news source, few people realize that the news operation is largely funded by the company's role as a data broker for agencies like ICE," said González. He added that there are "enormous risks,quot; associated with working with ICE, including human rights concerns surrounding the agency's detention of immigrants and the separation of families trying to enter the United States in their border with Mexico.

Thomson Reuters is the last big company to face a backlash for working with ICE

Canadian groups want Thomson Reuters to produce a human rights risk report and address "how Thomson Reuters evaluates its role to contribute to and be directly related to the human rights impacts of end users,quot; and how the company "mitigates its role to contribute to impacts on the human rights of end users ".

Thomson Reuters spokesman Dave Moran said the company takes its role as a corporate citizen very seriously. "Thomson Reuters offers products and services to many parts of the United States government in support of the rule of law," Moran said in an email to The edge. "We are (are) proud of the work we do with law enforcement agencies and public safety organizations and our contribution to making our communities safer."

In its public response to the shareholder proposal, the company's board of directors recommends that shareholders reject it.

"The Board believes that producing a human rights risk report in the manner contemplated by the proposal is not in the best interest of Thomson Reuters or its shareholders," says the response. "The Board believes that our company's current policies and practices adequately and adequately reflect Thomson Reuters' commitment to respect human rights."

Thomson Reuters is the last major company to face a backlash for working with ICE. In 2018, Microsoft employees wrote an open letter to management asking them to cancel any ICE-related contracts. Amazon was criticized for selling its Rekognition facial recognition software to ICE, and an ICE contract with Microsoft-owned Github sparked protests among developers.

According to Thomson Reuters, CLEAR is only available to "authorized professional and government subscribers who have certified permitted use,quot; under US state and federal law. All customers are screened and trained before accessing Thomson Reuters products, and must "certify their specific legally permitted uses before each time they seek access to any information."

The company signed a contract with ICE in 2015 that supports its work in active criminal investigations and priority cases involving threats to national security and / or public safety. Moran declined to provide details on Thomson Reuters' contracts with ICE.

The annual Thomson Reuters shareholders meeting, which takes place practically this year, is scheduled for June 3.