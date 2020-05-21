"Time to resume our essential sacramental activities,quot;: Motion filed to suspend application of law against Church services – Up News Info

The |

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A lawsuit arguing that Minnesota churches are being treated unfairly under Governor Tim Walz's executive orders will be heard next week.

The Upper Midwest Law Center, which filed a motion Monday to suspend enforcement of the shutdown of worship services, says a hearing on the motion will be held Tuesday in US District Court. USA

The law firm representing the Minnesota Catholic Conference and the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church in Minnesota released a statement, saying it was hypocritical to allow retail stores, casinos and restaurants to have 50% capacity, but still limit more the churches.

The Upper Midwest Law Center says the hearing will be held by conference call at 1 p.m. A decision is expected from Judge Wilhelmina Wright immediately thereafter.

Church leaders say they gave Walz a detailed plan earlier this month on how they could safely reopen, but were unable to participate "in any meaningful way."

In a call Thursday morning, Archbishop Bernard Hebda said they feel the reopening is really necessary for the general health of the faith community.

“The order to stay home may have been necessary to protect health, but it came at an immense cost. Many have measured those costs financially, physically, and mentally, but the cost has also been spiritual. Now that the state considers it safe to open retail and nonessential businesses, it is time to resume our essential sacramental activities, with appropriate precautions and accommodations, "Hebda said." We bishops have a responsibility, really a solemn duty, to provide spiritual care and religious services to our faithful. "

Hebda said that several changes would be made for the larger masses. The capacity of the church would remain at 33%. People would be spaced in banks, there would be traffic in one direction, and there would be no choirs. Hebda said he encouraged people over the age of 60 or with underlying health problems to stay home, but said having services would be an outlet for a community facing financial stress and isolation.

"I hope the governor changes his mind," he said.

RELATED: Catholic And Lutheran Leaders Say They Will Defy Governor Tim Walz's Order, Reopened May 26

In Minnesota, churches have been unable to perform regular services since the governor issued an order to stay home in late March. While Minnesota is slowly starting to reopen, there is still no plan for when churches will be able to hold services with large gatherings.

On Wednesday, the leaders of the Catholic Synod and Lutheran churches of the Missouri Synod said they plan to challenge the governor's order and reopen next week. A law firm representing them made an argument similar to that presented by Upper Midwest.

A spokesman for Walz said this is a challenging situation for him personally and as a public official. Hebda said she plans to meet with Walz on Thursday.

Health officials in Minnesota argue that the state has not yet peaked in the first wave of the pandemic.

"We continue to emphasize the value and importance of doing the things we can do to protect the community from the spread," said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

The last sectors of Minnesota's economy that are allowed to reopen are salons and restaurants. Both may reopen with restrictions on June 1. For restaurants, customers may only dine outside, and for lounges, capacity must be 25% and workers must wear protective gear.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 continues to spread in Minnesota. So far, more than 17,000 have tested positive for the disease, and almost 800 people have died.

