Tom Brady's departure leaves AFC East & # 39; completely open & # 39 ;, says Frank Gore of Jets

Jets running back Frank Gore believes the AFC East is "open,quot; after Tom Brady move from the Patriots to the Buccaneers.

Brady traded New England for Tampa Bay in the NFC South through free agency after a glorious 20-year career and six Super Bowl rings at Foxborough. The Patriots have won 11 consecutive division titles, and three Super Bowl championships during that period, thanks to the superstar quarterback.

But Gore feels the balance of power has shifted in the East, where the Jets, Bills, and Dolphins seek to dethrone the Patriots.

"It is open," the 37-year-old said in a video conference call with journalists on Thursday. "Brady is gone and he's wide open."

Gore is gearing up for his first year with the Jets after brief stints with the Bills and Dolphins. Five-time Pro Bowler has met with head coach Adam Gase after their time together in Miami.

Gase's relationship with star running back Le & # 39; Veon Bell dominated the headlines sometimes last season when Bell struggled during his first year with the Jets. Gase is trying to lighten Pro Bowler's three-time workload. Gore enters.

About Bell, Gore said, "I told him I needed a shirt to put on my wall just because I respect his game. I respect the way he prepares to prepare for the season … He always respected me; I respected him.

"It will be fun. I've been around a lot of talented runners my entire career: college, the NFL. I will do whatever it takes to help him, help the other guys, and also help the team be successful."

"I'm fine," added Gore. "I am happy to play this game at my age. I am happy that this organization is giving me a chance. I am just coming to work and helping all young people, and I show young people that I can still play. Every time I receive My number, I'm just trying to get out there and make a play for our team to be successful. I'm really excited. "