Trevor Noah says his family photos are always printed on toilet paper – Up News Info

Trevor Noah and him Daily social distance show The summary of the day's news focused first on the catastrophic floods affecting Michigan. The collapse of a dam has led to mandatory evacuations in the central part of the state.

"Damn it, man," exclaimed Noah. “I feel very bad for the people who have to flee their homes during a pandemic. People have to choose between their photo albums and toilet paper. So my family photos are always printed on toilet paper. "

Noting the multiple disasters that have happened in the state, he added: "It is only a matter of time before Kanye comes out with another album."

Continuing, Noah spoke about the decision of Lori Loughlin and her husband to make a plea in the college bribery scandals that engulfed them. Noah marveled that after months of insisting that he was innocent, Louglin finally relented. He attributed it to being tired of shutting himself in with their families.

