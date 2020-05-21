Twitter brings its new view of dating tweets to Android and the web

Twitter made it easier to see the stock tweets on iOS on May 12, and that new functionality is now available on Twitter for Android and for the web, the company. announced today.

If you tap or click on the word "Retweets,quot; in a tweet, you will be directed to a new page that allows you to see one of two columns: a column that shows retweets with comments and a column that shows all retweets without comments. You can see how it works in the following video:

Now on Android and on the web: See Retweets with Comments by tapping the Retweet count when you tap a Tweet! %MINIFYHTMLcbeb0a47ada8f997e46696220c797b6e13% – Twitter support (@TwitterSupport) May 21, 2020

The new feature is the latest of many that Twitter has recently released to make it easier to track and track conversations on the platform. One of which I'm a particular fanatic is the new interface for interlocking conversations, which is available for some iOS and web users. And just yesterday, Twitter began testing a way to allow users to limit responses to tweets, which could help prevent abuse and harassment on the platform, but it has some thorny implications for tweets from politicians and the misleading or false information dissemination.