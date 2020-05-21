United States Begins Crackdown on Unwanted Virus Blood Tests

WASHINGTON – The regulators of EE. USA They are moving forward with an offensive against coronavirus antibody test scores that have yet to be shown to work.

The Food and Drug Administration released on Thursday a list of more than two dozen test makers that have not filed to stay on the market or have already recalled their products.

The agency said in a statement that it expects the tests "will not be marketed or distributed." It was unclear whether any of the companies would face additional penalties.

Most companies faced a deadline earlier this week to submit documents proving their test performance. Regulators required it after previously allowing testing to begin with minimal oversight, which critics say had created a "Wild West,quot; of unregulated testing.

The FDA website shows that more than 175 tests have submitted requests to the agency or are in the process of doing so. A dozen companies have already been reviewed and cleared by the FDA to sell the tests after meeting the accuracy and reliability requirements.

"We have seen a high level of collaboration and commitment from developers who want to get it right," said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn in a statement.

Antibody tests are different from nasal swab tests that are currently used to diagnose active infections. Instead, tests look for blood proteins called antibodies, which are made by the body days or weeks after fighting an infection. Most use a blood stick on a test strip.

An antibody test could show if you had COVID-19 in the recent past, which most experts believe provides protection for people.

But studies are still underway to determine what level of antibody would be needed for immunity. It is also not known how long an immunity could last or whether people with antibodies can still transmit the virus.

For now, antibody tests are most helpful to researchers trying to track how the virus spreads in communities.

Under pressure to increase testing options, the FDA in March essentially allowed companies to start selling antibody tests as long as they notified the agency of their plans and provided disclaimers, even if they were not approved by the FDA.

The FDA is now working with the National Institutes of Health and other federal health agencies to examine the accuracy of the tests and determine how they can be used to trace and contain the virus.

