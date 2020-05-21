US Marine Corps USA Conduct a massive air training mission – Upnews Info

Marine Aircraft Group 24 (MAG-24), a United States Marine Corps aviation unit based at the Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps Air Installation, conducts a massive air training mission.

Using three separate flying platforms, MAG-24 successfully launched seven CH-53E Super Stallions, seven Ospreys MV-22B, and two UH-1Y Poisons, conducting the massive air mission to increase competition through integrated training to produce readiness. and Project Power, a Marine Corps Press Release.

Training events and combat operations are not much different. Both require a massive "behind the scenes,quot; effort that includes command and control, maintenance, logistics and training.

The mass launch is not just for show, most of these planes go out and do tactical training after launch.

The MV-22B Osprey and CH-53E Super Stallion are the two platforms that comprise MAG-24. The MV-22B Osprey was first purchased in 1999 and has been a cornerstone of the MAGTF ever since. What makes this aircraft unique is its ability to combine the vertical flight capabilities of helicopters with the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing transport. Weighing 35,000 pounds, the Osprey is capable of transporting more than 20 Marines over 400 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 266 knots. The MV-22's excellent capabilities translate into faster MAGTF response in times of crisis. MAG-24 puts those capabilities into practice around the world every day.

The other aircraft in MAG-24's arsenal is the CH-53E Super Stallion. The Super Stallion is the only heavy-duty helicopter in the Department of Defense's helicopter inventory. Weighing 37,500 pounds, the Super Stallion can carry more than 30 Marines or more than 32,000 pounds of cargo in more than 110 nautical miles. The Super Stallion's heavy lifting capabilities are crucial in supporting the six different types of assault support operations ranging from combat assault support to air evacuation.