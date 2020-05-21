Vanderpump Rules: Kristen Doute wrote about sleeping with Jax Taylor in her new book

Vanderpump Rules OG fans remember the time when Kristen Doute admitted having slept with Jax Taylor, which justified the slap that Stassi Schroeder heard around the world. The reality star wrote about what headspace he was in when he decided to hook up with his best friend's boyfriend at the time.

Kristen is joining the reality star club with her semi-autobiographical book He’s Making You Crazy. It is co-written by the author of How to Lose a Boy in Ten Days, Michele Alexander.

Doute will discuss excess drama in his book. However, it will give an insider's perspective on what led her to hook up with Jax not once, but twice.

"But at the end of the day, this is my book and this is my voice and with my self-love, I had to say," You know what, I don't blame him for this, I'm actually taking the heat for it. I just want to explain where my brain was because I think a lot of women have been through this and, you know, they've had issues or been wrong or lied about something. But there is a reason for this. And it's not to take the blame off me, but to explain where my brain was at the time. "

He also went on to say that he gave a warning to Brittany Cartwright and Ariana Madix.

Doute explained to US Weekly: "I didn't ask anyone's permission because they are essentially my stories and I gave myself the right to write how I felt." But I got in touch with Brittany and Ariana and told them that there were going to be some things about Brittany and Ariana's husband, their long-term boyfriend. … I even let Ariana read a little bit about the chapter about Tom and Ariana. They were both saying, you know, girl?

Ad

She went on to explain that readers will also discover how she and her mortal enemy Ariana became close friends.



Post views:

0 0