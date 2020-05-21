Virus scanners play many roles

SALT LAKE CITY – Health researcher Mackenzie Bray smiles and laughs while on the phone with a retired Utah man who just tested positive for the coronavirus.

She is trying to stay calm because she needs to find out where she has been and who she has been with for the past seven days. She gently hounds him with questions, including where he and his wife stopped to buy flowers on a visit to a cemetery. She encourages him to check his bank statement to see if it reminds him of the store visits he made.

Halfway through the conversation, a possible break: his wife lets it slip that they had a family for Mother's Day, including a grandson who couldn't stop drooling.

"Was there a shared plate of food or something?" Bray asks. "There was, OK, yes … sharing food or drinks, even just being at the same table, can spread that way."

Suddenly, with a shared punch, the network has expanded and Bray has dozens more people to track.

She is among an army of health professionals from around the world that plays one of the most important roles in the effort to protect herself against the resurgence of the coronavirus. The practice of so-called contact tracing requires a hybrid job of interrogator, therapist and nurse as they try to convince nervous people to be honest.

The goal: to create a road map of all infected people who have been and who they have been with.

While other countries have devised national approaches, a mosaic of efforts has emerged in the US. USA, where states must create their own program.

Bray typically does this type of work to trace contacts for people with sexually transmitted diseases. He is now one of 130 people in the Salt Lake County Health Department assigned to track cases of coronavirus in the Salt Lake City area. The researchers, many of them nurses, juggle 30 to 40 cases, and try to reach all of whom the original person was 6 feet (1.8 meters) for 10 minutes or more. They keep in touch with some people during the 14-day incubation period, and calls can take 30 minutes or more while meticulously reviewing a list of questions.

Some estimate that as many as 300,000 contact trackers would be needed in the US. USA To properly reduce the spread. While some states like Utah have reported that they have enough contact trackers, others have hundreds or even thousands of short people.

Contact trackers are often found in a tangled web of half truths and mismatched facts. Linguistic and cultural barriers arise that require interpreters and demanding conversations that leave researchers wondering if the person understands what they are trying to do.

Sometimes they land on complicated family dynamics where people are reluctant to tell the truth.

DiCaro discovered days in a case that a father was sleeping in his car because he and his wife were separating. The man had stopped returning DiCaro's calls, and that key information came from his son.

"I get people who lie all the time," said DiCaro. "I try to get so much information from the beginning, but it's not always like that. And time is one of those things that you cannot recover when you try to prevent and you know how to do these contact tracking investigations.

Every call is a good cop, bad cop exercise. She needs people to cooperate, but no one is legally obligated to answer questions. Kindness usually works better than strong words.

Some people lie because they are afraid or forget about an excursion. Construction workers, housewives, and others without paid sick time may overlook symptoms in order to return to work. Some undocumented immigrants ignore the evidence because they fear this could lead to deportation.

"People sometimes think contact tracing is black and white, but there is a lot of gray," said Bray, who often thinks of her parents and 97-year-old grandmother as she works to help stop the spread of the virus. . "Our worst fear is that we push too hard and lose someone. It is not just about their health, but about the people around them."

No matter the stress, Bray and DiCaro often remember why everything matters: "Thank you for what you are doing. You are helping the community," DiCaro says during a call.

She knows that on the other end of the line, the first call from a tracker can be jarring. Sometimes DiCaro and Bray have to break the news that someone was exposed or tested positive.

"It is normal to speak to your doctor, but never expect the health department to call you and say," You have been exposed to serious illness, "said Anissa Archuleta.

The 23-year-old received a call from DiCaro after she, her sister, and their mother took a breather to help organize a birthday party for a young cousin. They left a gift, then collapsed and accepted an impromptu invitation to come in for some food.

What they didn't know: The birthday boy's father had the coronavirus and unknowingly exposed more than a dozen people at the meeting.

After that first call, DiCaro registered every day for two weeks. The fear slowly faded after her tests came back negative and they began to form a relationship with DiCaro. He asked about their symptoms and how they felt each day and learned how Ortega lost his voice due to fibromyalgia. Archuleta transmitted messages to him that his mother whispered in his ear.

And after a while Archuleta began to ask DiCaro about his life and how he was holding on.

About a week after their calls, in the daily log, Archuleta thanked DiCaro for caring about them and signing up every day. Tears welled up in DiCaro's eyes.

"Ah thanks," he said as he grabbed a Kleenex to wipe his eyes.

After hanging up, he leaned back in his chair and closed his eyes for a few seconds.

"When you do this like 10 to 12 hours a day … It's good to get those positive reactions from people who are very grateful and who see the purpose of what we are doing," DiCaro said. "It is nice to be appreciated."