Weinstein Accuser Rowena Chiu reveals details of Wild NDA

Rowena Chiu, former assistant of Harvey Weinstein, was prosecuted for a confidentiality agreement he signed after the disgraced producer allegedly attempted to rape him in 1998. And in a exclusive interview with Variety, Chiu breaks with his NDA of more than 20 years to share how invasive, disappointing, and intimidating was the whole process.

Chiu explained that going after the Weinstein machine was more difficult than she could have imagined. Chiu, 24, with the help of Zelda Perkins, a trusted colleague, hired lawyers and reported the incident to Miramax. But Weinstein's team intercepted and got the women to sign NDA instead.

"We just wanted to get away, and we would try, and they would say things like," We know where your parents live, "Chiu said." So, I felt like we were forced to sign the NDA because of the safety of our friends and family. "

Chiu's loved ones were also in the sights of the Weinstein team when Chiu and Perkins fought for specific clauses in the NDA that would prevent Weinsten from harming other women.

"We struggled a lot to have a really simple clause that said Harvey must travel with a male assistant at any time," Chiu said. "We had to give up that clause because they insisted that we provide them with a list of the names and addresses of our friends and family, which is just bad. Why would we give them a list of names and addresses of our friends and family? Now, we all know about the Black Cube and The Red Flag list, but even then, I thought it would literally put them in danger. ”

The Red Flag list consisted of names that Weinstein provided to private investigators who were hired to unearth the filth of Weinstein's rivals. Both Chiu and Perkins were at it.

The two women also attempted to add clauses to the NDA that would require Weinstein to attend sex therapy and that if another woman files an indictment within two years of the NDA signing and Weinstein wanted to settle with her for more At $ 35,000, he would have had to resign his position at Miramax and report his conduct to Walt Disney Co. The Disney clause reached the NDA. Whether Weinstein complied is another story.

Meanwhile, Chiu kept his end of the bargain, despite his extremes. "If the tax authorities contacted us, we had to send them back to Harvey's lawyers in London," he said. "We could not even admit its existence if Her Majesty's Government sent officials to ask us about it."

Chiu also said Variety who believes that her race played a role in the control Weinstein believed he had over her, characterizing her as a stereotypical docile Asian woman who would not cause a stir.

"In the 1990s, he had told Zelda that he" doesn't make "Chinese or Jewish," Chiu said. “Then when he tried to rape me, he told me that he had never had a Chinese girl before. First of all, that's a really nasty statement, and it reveals a lack of understanding of the nuance of racism. Then, he started to say that he liked Chinese girls because they are "discreet".

She continued, "The amazing thing about all this complicated racial dynamics is that I really played with her because it's true that I was raised as someone who didn't complain and was obedient. Despite all her flaws, Harvey was good at reading people and manipulating situations. "

But now, Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him of two counts of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act. It feels like a victory after years of silence, and Chiu credits the endorsement of countless women with similar stories about Weinstein that helped legitimize her story.. But Chiu is not convinced that the MeToo era dissuades other Weinsteins from taking advantage of women and avoiding the consequences.

"I think some things have changed, but I wouldn't say it's a sea change and things will be much easier for prosecutors in the future, "Chiu said." This is just the beginning of what we hope to see as long-term social and cultural change. "

Read the rest of the interview on Variety here.