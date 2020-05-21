Weston McKennie disputes claims that USMNT has no identity

The midfielder of the US men's national team. USA Weston McKennie questioned claims that the group lacks identity, and the Schalke star said playing with the current group is fully in tune with everyone else involved.

McKennie's response comes in the wake of comments made by USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who recently stated his belief that the show was still trying to discover his identity.

According to Steffen, the year between Bruce Arena's departure and Gregg Berhalter's arrival as coach did little to help the team find chemistry or develop a system. The goalkeeper added that the United States is still integrating a whole group of young players looking to find their own way on the international stage.

McKennie believes that the USMNT has developed that identity in the time since they joined the group and that the young core of the team has developed a lot of chemistry in the time they have been together.

"Whenever I think about the national team, I think about the collective group: that we know what we want to do, we know the type of players we have, and everyone knows what they have to offer, what we can do and everyone knows our skills,quot;, McKennie said ESPN.

"When they say it's a lack of identity, I don't agree with that at all either. Our group is so close and so molded and understood so well, it's something I haven't experienced in a long time."

McKennie used Cristian Roldan as an example of that identity, pointing to the Seattle Sounders midfielder as a key figure within the team.

Roldán has won 19 USMNT caps since his international debut in 2017, earning a place on each of the last two Gold Cup charts. And, although he has never been chosen as a regular starter, Roldan is a perfect example of someone who helps join the team.

"Cristian Roldán is a good example," said McKennie. "He doesn't start a lot of the games, but the thing is, the games that I played and started on the national team, he's a team player. He's probably the greatest team player I've ever met in my life.

"I will come in at half time and he will leave his place, sit next to me and say things like 'Wes, if you can open this pocket here, you can get the ball more because they are closing that midfield."

McKennie made his debut in the United States in 2017, scoring against Portugal in the team's first game under then interim boss Dave Sarachan. He has won 19 total squares, scoring six goals in the process and participating in second place for the USMNT in the 2019 Gold Cup.

McKennie and Schalke recently returned to play in the Bundesliga, losing 4-0 to Borussia Dortmund in their first match after the break caused by the coronavirus.

Schalke will face Augsburg on Sunday in their next league game.