What happened to Taylor Lautner and his career?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
<pre><pre>What happened to Taylor Lautner and his career?
%MINIFYHTMLfd2309284986b1bb5a6816c0e88816a412%
Image: Summit Entertainment

Twilight weekTwilight week"It is an extraordinary thing to meet someone you can bare your soul and accept yourself for who you are." – Edward Cullen

Not long ago, Taylor Lautner was paid ab, each with more than $ 1 million. At least, that's how the legendary Hollywood journalist Nicki Finke put it on when she reported in January 2010, Lautner would be paid $ 7.5 million for Aurora borealis, a planned movie of extreme flight. Just like that, less than two months after Lautner's beefed-up physique appeared on screen. New Moon in the Twilight Saga And sparking a fierce rivalry between Team Jacob and Team Edward within the franchise fandom, the 17-year-old was the highest-paid teen actor in Hollywood.

"Meteoric" would not even begin to describe Lautner's rise. There was no word for that, really. A few months after the announcement, The Wrap put it on this perspective: Lautner's salary "far exceeds the amounts ordered by his heartmates Zac Efron and Shia LaBeouf at similar points in his career." According to reports from the site, LaBeouf received $ 1 million for Transformers and somewhere in the range of $ 5 to $ 6 million for 2008 Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Meanwhile, Efron scored a million dollars reported by 17 again and about $ 3 million for High School Musical 3: senior year. Lautner, who had previously appeared on the flop The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D and the first Twilight movie to considerably less fanfare, had gone from darkness to A list, practically overnight.

By 2011, Lautner was asking for $ 10 million to Goliath, a planned adaptation of David and Goliath, according to vulture. That movie was canceled, just like the superhero movie Stretch Armstrong, for which Lautner was supposed to receive $ 7.5 million. Withdrew from Aurora borealis, too, but he got somewhere in the $ 5 million stadium to $ 7.5 million for the directed John Singleton Kidnapping, which was released in September 2011 and landed with a thud (grossed $ 82 million worldwide gross against a budget of $ 35 million and a beating from critics).

Informed people knew that Lautner's fever was out of control. In March 2010, a few months after the Aurora borealis announcement, the Daily Beast published an article analyzing Lautner's asking price called "Are you sabotaging your career?Inside, Kim Masters reported that: “Several Hollywood experts (agents, producers, executives) are skeptical of their long-term prospects; one producer disparagingly says that Lautner primarily attracts "gay boys and girls." And a leading agent says Lautner reminds him of The Situation of Jersey Shore ("Are all your abs") or "that blond guy from blue Lagoon, "A heart-breaking movie from 1980." Vulture quoted an unidentified senior production executive skeptic in a major study: "William Morris has done a brilliant job convincing Hollywood that he is the next big movie star." In June 2010 GQ profile, writer Mickey Rapkin put it bluntly: “Taylor Lautner is being offered money for an action star tent. But it really hasn't state in an action movie yet. "

Skepticism is hardly read as prophecy in 2020, now that Lautner's cultural influence has waned considerably. In the last five years, he has accumulated only five acting credits, the most recent being his 2014-2018 years in the British television series Cuckoo. His most recent work in the United States occurred in 2016 as part of the set for Ryan Murphy's short life Fox series Scream Queens. Lautner's trajectory from being pushed into the stratosphere to barely being heard is so extreme that it is less like the fast-paced Hollywood cycle it is and more like an expression of pure physics. Everything that goes up has to go down. Hard.

Stock up on some nice vibrator packs from Ella

So what happened? That is the question Hollywood reporter asked in 2015 in a short article titled "The new A-list: what went wrong with Taylor Lautner's career. "The explanation of the exchange was as follows:

So what happened? Experts point to 2011 Kidnapping, which was critically criticized (earned $ 82 million worldwide). After that, Universal put Stretch Armstrong in exchange, and the leader's offers ran out. "His first movie was not very good and it didn't justify what he was asking for at the time," says one producer. Since then he has focused on smaller roles, recently wrapping up the indie thriller. Run the tide and the second season of the BBC comedy series Cuckoo, allowing you to flex the muscles you will use in Adam Sandler's Netflix movie The ridiculous six.

Producer Joe Roth, who was poised to produce another abandoned Lautner project that was at one point destined to generate millions of heartbreakers, Max Steel, he told the Beast that he felt "jerked"At Lautner's whims." I think he's getting bad advice, "Roth said. Without helping, publicist Robin Baum (who also represented elite Hollywood members like Johnny Depp and Daniel Craig) left Lautner just three months. after signing it in 2011. On it drafting of that news for Hollywood reporterMerle Ginsberg added: "His father Daniel Lautner is said to be not the easiest man to work for."

And even if he imagined stardom and everything that came with it, surely living it was very different from what he could have imagined.

Lautner had been brought to Hollywood by his martial arts coach Michael Chaturantabut (aka Mike Chat, best known for playing the Blue Ranger in the television series). Power Rangers Speed ​​of Light Rescue) When Chaturantabut offered to connect Lautner with his connections, Lautner and his family initially objected. In 2009, Lautner recalled Rolling Stone: "We thought," No, that's not for us. "I thought," I stick to my sports. "But for some reason, this guy believed in me. He said he would put us up at his house for a month. And he would help me. to audition. " But thanks to the persistence of Chaturantabut, as well as the cheap flights available to Lautner's family like consequence of his father's job as a Midwest Airlines pilot, began flying to Los Angeles from Michigan.

During his heyday, Lautner seemed excited (he packed in a 30-pound report. Between Twilight and New Moon) and came out as affable, leading an unidentified producer to tell Rolling Stone: “You look at Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, and they look miserable for their success. Taylor is like a kid in a candy store. He's very happy and excited. "But looking beyond his impressive smile and diligently sculpted body, it was clear that the reluctant rookie almost immediately turned into a disillusioned superstar. Quote after quote from Lautner reveals carefully balanced recognition of the traps of being attached to a cultural phenomenon (and possibly one in its own right). "There are some things you have to live with. Like 12 cars camping outside your house, and when you get up in the morning, they will follow you wherever you go." he said GQ. In a interview filmed in Manila, He noted that "I was doing interviews at age 10 and that is not normal." It is difficult to argue with that.

%MINIFYHTMLfd2309284986b1bb5a6816c0e88816a413%
Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson at a press conference for The Twilight Saga: New Moon press conference during Comic-Con 2009 "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/ image / upload / c_fill, f_auto, fl_progressive, g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / wjittmv2zc5ormktrnnz.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320 /wjittmv2zc5ormktrnnz.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/wjittmv2zc5ormktrnnz.jpg 470w, https: //i.kinja-im .com / gawker-media / image / upload / c_scale, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / wjittmv2zc5ormktrnnz.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_1600 / wjittmv2zc5ormktrnnz.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" wjittmv2zc5ormktrnnz "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart, and Robert Pattinson at a press conference for The Twilight Saga: press conference for New Moon during Comic-Con 2009 "data-anim-src =" http://themuse.Up News Info.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson at a press conference for The Twilight Saga: New Moon press conference during Comic-Con 2009
Image: Getty

"You have a decision to make before you leave: Are you willing to sign autographs and take photos, say hello, and meet new people?" he said GQ Australia in October 2011 profile. "I wouldn't say I'm mad about that. I asked for this. It gets frustrating. But during that frustration, you say,‘ OK. Why am I frustrated? I'm doing what I love. " But sometimes you really just want to go do whatever you want. "

He was 19 years old when that story was published. His brain was still developing. Lautner, as a child, may have "asked" for a job in acting, but he surely had no idea what that entailed. I had no way of predicting that I would land Twilight And then its sequels and how massive those films would be due in large part to their own participation. He "asked for this" without knowing what "this" would become. And even if he imagined stardom and everything that came with it, surely living it was very different from what he could have imagined. How could I have known what fame would be like? He was just a boy.

Mentioned above GQ Australia the profile was widely discussed, though not because of Lautner's reflections on celebrity. Instead, it was the section of the article about Lautner's presence in public with director Gus Van Sant and writer Dustin Lance Black, both openly gay. According to the reports of the time (I could not locate the full text of the piece), the writer asked Lautner if the gays had come to him.

"No, definitely not," Lautner replied. "I think they know I'm straight. But they're great guys. They're so funny. It's not a coincidence that there is a writer, a director, and an actor at dinner."

After Black replied in his blog ("Above and beyond this clear attack on my character, I am surprised that GQ would allow its writer to lean on the old-fashioned and elusive stereotype that gay men are naturally sexual predators "), GQ Australia He apologized to "anyone (who) was offended by something in the article" on his Facebook page.

The question, and Lautner's meeting with members of the Hollywood gay mafia, amplified the buzz that had dramatically marked his reign as a heartthrob: rumors that Lautner was gay. Rolling StoneNeil Strauss suggested to a cautious, blank-faced Lautner that he was perhaps not as straight:

Another possibility is that you may be discovering yourself …

OK.

… as a young person trying to discover his sexual identity in the world.

OK. I see where you are going. Interesting choice.

It's a posibility.

There are many rumors out there.

In fact, there was ample speculation for years personified by a false People cover of a magazine that circulated in December 2011, stamped with the words "OUT & PROUD" placed on a photograph of Lautner. (So ​​this forgery was discussed which People officially denied its veracity.) There were unsubstantiated elements connecting to Lautner to Peter Facinelli and Bryan Singer (romantic and / or sexual). There was also a very suggestive report of Lautner hanging out at gay West Hollywood venues. In 2011, the National researcher ran a blind item that read: “Which young movie actor is in love with gay activist / actor James Duke Mason, the openly gay 19-year-old son of Go-Go singer Belinda Carlisle? This star won't be out of the closet anytime soon, but he and James are fast becoming best friends! "Mason himself tweeted in response, in what many considered a confirmation (but just as easily it could have been an illusion, a point almost completely ignored at the time): "It seems that I have been mentioned in the new National Enquirer; hmmm .. a famous bit of film? Of course! You can abduct me any day.;) " The tweet has been removed. Queerty published a publication titled "Taylor Lautner's hands almost confirm his rumored homosexualityWith little more than a gif of Lautner emphatically gesturing during an interview

Much of Lautner's confirmed behavior, dating some gays in his field and dating West Hollywood, would not raise an eyebrow today. The notion that one is gay by association is outdated, and given its elimination of bisexuality or other oddity, It was never really true. It is not unusual in 2020 to hear about a straight man who has platonic gay friends. For better or worse, It is not uncommon to see a straight man in a gay bar. Social customs have changed, and journalistic ones too. It's hard to believe, but 10 years ago it was a different time in the media. In print and online, professional thinkers were more mean to celebrities, relying little more on the notion that they deserved it for being popular. "Comes with the territory" was a general excuse for thoughtlessness. The Internet gave the world a democratized capacity to report and comment, but it instilled absolutely no sense of fair ethics or practice.

Lautner was 17 when Neil Strauss suggested that he was "trying to discover his sexual identity in the world". No matter how close to the truth Strauss was, what was practically overlooked was how difficult it is for young people to confront who they are in general. Add fame and it becomes infinitely more difficult. Add a direct and explicit scrutiny of this very matter and I can imagine it for some, it is practically impossible. Lautner may have asked for "this" in a general sense, but he certainly did not ask that. He was treated without compassion for his development under the guise of justice because he had received a lot of worship money. That is a poor calculation for a child.

Not helping things was Lautner's public relations, which often coincided with his projects in terms of time and the fact that his love interests were often co-stars of yours. Since 2017 Send in Nicki Swift titled, "Why Hollywood Won't Choose Taylor Lautner Anymore":

Lautner has had many famous girlfriends with a suspiciously convenient time. He "dated" Lily Collins when they were promoting Kidnapping in 2011. When that didn't buzz enough, they made headlines when We weekly They reported that they separated a week before the premiere. When he had a cameo in Grown Ups 2 In 2013, the Daily Mail noted that he was dating actress Maika Monroe shortly before the film hit theaters. He dated his Tracers co-star Marie Avgeropoulos, but E! Online reports that broke up shortly after the film's release.

Lautner's most famous flame was Taylor Swift, whom she dated for a few months from late 2009 to 2010. What makes that couple suspicious? Well, they broke up after their movie, Valentine's Day, hit theaters in 2010, and seems to be one of the few ex Swift hasn't written a bitter song. In fact, the Taylors were really friendly after the split, according to MTV News. That is very different from her, especially if the relationship was real.

Also, he and Billie Lourd dated for a few months after meeting on the set of Scream Queens. I would never recommend trusting a word that comes out of a celebrity's mouth and I don't have an inside knowledge of Lautner's sexuality, but these relationships (often referred to online as "fakes") are not evidence of hidden darkness. Lautner is young, wealthy, and conventionally attractive, and as such many who know him are likely to consider him a "cheat." Also, something that many conventionally attractive young people like to do is go out. He would hardly be the first boy in Hollywood to take advantage of his romantic opportunities. In any case, let's say the relationships were orchestrated for the press. They could have been shoddy and unconvincing deviations, most of them, but their existence still does not provide evidence for an underlying truth. He may not be particularly inclined towards love or sexual motivation and he / her people thought that public-facing couples would darken that.

Who really knows. It is a little more than disconcerting that so many people confidently read a situation that they knew little about. But I guess it's the internet for you.

Today, Lautner, who has not appeared on screen in about two years, appears to be in a relationship with someone who is not in his chosen profession: a The young woman is also called Taylor, who works as a nurse. They post to each other on Instagram frequently.

In front of his 5.7 million followers, it seems that Taylor Lautner is happy. But who can be sure?

%MINIFYHTMLfd2309284986b1bb5a6816c0e88816a414%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here