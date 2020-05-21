What happened to Taylor Lautner and his career?

Image: Summit Entertainment

Not long ago, Taylor Lautner was paid ab, each with more than $ 1 million. At least, that's how the legendary Hollywood journalist Nicki Finke put it on when she reported in January 2010, Lautner would be paid $ 7.5 million for Aurora borealis, a planned movie of extreme flight. Just like that, less than two months after Lautner's beefed-up physique appeared on screen. New Moon in the Twilight Saga And sparking a fierce rivalry between Team Jacob and Team Edward within the franchise fandom, the 17-year-old was the highest-paid teen actor in Hollywood.

"Meteoric" would not even begin to describe Lautner's rise. There was no word for that, really. A few months after the announcement, The Wrap put it on this perspective: Lautner's salary "far exceeds the amounts ordered by his heartmates Zac Efron and Shia LaBeouf at similar points in his career." According to reports from the site, LaBeouf received $ 1 million for Transformers and somewhere in the range of $ 5 to $ 6 million for 2008 Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Meanwhile, Efron scored a million dollars reported by 17 again and about $ 3 million for High School Musical 3: senior year. Lautner, who had previously appeared on the flop The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D and the first Twilight movie to considerably less fanfare, had gone from darkness to A list, practically overnight.

By 2011, Lautner was asking for $ 10 million to Goliath, a planned adaptation of David and Goliath, according to vulture. That movie was canceled, just like the superhero movie Stretch Armstrong, for which Lautner was supposed to receive $ 7.5 million. Withdrew from Aurora borealis, too, but he got somewhere in the $ 5 million stadium to $ 7.5 million for the directed John Singleton Kidnapping, which was released in September 2011 and landed with a thud (grossed $ 82 million worldwide gross against a budget of $ 35 million and a beating from critics).

Informed people knew that Lautner's fever was out of control. In March 2010, a few months after the Aurora borealis announcement, the Daily Beast published an article analyzing Lautner's asking price called "Are you sabotaging your career?Inside, Kim Masters reported that: “Several Hollywood experts (agents, producers, executives) are skeptical of their long-term prospects; one producer disparagingly says that Lautner primarily attracts "gay boys and girls." And a leading agent says Lautner reminds him of The Situation of Jersey Shore ("Are all your abs") or "that blond guy from blue Lagoon, "A heart-breaking movie from 1980." Vulture quoted an unidentified senior production executive skeptic in a major study: "William Morris has done a brilliant job convincing Hollywood that he is the next big movie star." In June 2010 GQ profile, writer Mickey Rapkin put it bluntly: “Taylor Lautner is being offered money for an action star tent. But it really hasn't state in an action movie yet. "

Skepticism is hardly read as prophecy in 2020, now that Lautner's cultural influence has waned considerably. In the last five years, he has accumulated only five acting credits, the most recent being his 2014-2018 years in the British television series Cuckoo. His most recent work in the United States occurred in 2016 as part of the set for Ryan Murphy's short life Fox series Scream Queens. Lautner's trajectory from being pushed into the stratosphere to barely being heard is so extreme that it is less like the fast-paced Hollywood cycle it is and more like an expression of pure physics. Everything that goes up has to go down. Hard.

So what happened? That is the question Hollywood reporter asked in 2015 in a short article titled "The new A-list: what went wrong with Taylor Lautner's career. "The explanation of the exchange was as follows:

So what happened? Experts point to 2011 Kidnapping, which was critically criticized (earned $ 82 million worldwide). After that, Universal put Stretch Armstrong in exchange, and the leader's offers ran out. "His first movie was not very good and it didn't justify what he was asking for at the time," says one producer. Since then he has focused on smaller roles, recently wrapping up the indie thriller. Run the tide and the second season of the BBC comedy series Cuckoo, allowing you to flex the muscles you will use in Adam Sandler's Netflix movie The ridiculous six.

Producer Joe Roth, who was poised to produce another abandoned Lautner project that was at one point destined to generate millions of heartbreakers, Max Steel, he told the Beast that he felt "jerked"At Lautner's whims." I think he's getting bad advice, "Roth said. Without helping, publicist Robin Baum (who also represented elite Hollywood members like Johnny Depp and Daniel Craig) left Lautner just three months. after signing it in 2011. On it drafting of that news for Hollywood reporterMerle Ginsberg added: "His father Daniel Lautner is said to be not the easiest man to work for."

And even if he imagined stardom and everything that came with it, surely living it was very different from what he could have imagined.

Lautner had been brought to Hollywood by his martial arts coach Michael Chaturantabut (aka Mike Chat, best known for playing the Blue Ranger in the television series). Power Rangers Speed ​​of Light Rescue) When Chaturantabut offered to connect Lautner with his connections, Lautner and his family initially objected. In 2009, Lautner recalled Rolling Stone: "We thought," No, that's not for us. "I thought," I stick to my sports. "But for some reason, this guy believed in me. He said he would put us up at his house for a month. And he would help me. to audition. " But thanks to the persistence of Chaturantabut, as well as the cheap flights available to Lautner's family like consequence of his father's job as a Midwest Airlines pilot, began flying to Los Angeles from Michigan.

During his heyday, Lautner seemed excited (he packed in a 30-pound report. Between Twilight and New Moon) and came out as affable, leading an unidentified producer to tell Rolling Stone: “You look at Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, and they look miserable for their success. Taylor is like a kid in a candy store. He's very happy and excited. "But looking beyond his impressive smile and diligently sculpted body, it was clear that the reluctant rookie almost immediately turned into a disillusioned superstar. Quote after quote from Lautner reveals carefully balanced recognition of the traps of being attached to a cultural phenomenon (and possibly one in its own right). "There are some things you have to live with. Like 12 cars camping outside your house, and when you get up in the morning, they will follow you wherever you go." he said GQ. In a interview filmed in Manila, He noted that "I was doing interviews at age 10 and that is not normal." It is difficult to argue with that.