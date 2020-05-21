Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Full Results for Toyota 500 Wednesday at Darlington

The NASCAR Cup Series was on track at Darlington Raceway for the second time this week on Wednesday night with the Toyota 500. It was the series' first race on Wednesday since 1984.

Denny Hamlin claimed victory on the historic South Carolina track when the 500-kilometer (311-mile) race was called due to the rain with 20 laps remaining.

Hamlin finished ahead of teammate Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch, who had gone into second place after turning Chase Elliott a few laps earlier.

"I have my happy face, I made sure to take it with me today," Hamlin said from inside his car on pit road, referring to a mask that represents a big smile. "The pit team did a great job today, everyone really did. I was very happy with how everything turned out."

"It is a pilot race track," said the three-time Darlington winner. "You can move around and do different things to make your car drive and we did well today."

The victory is Hamlin's second of the season in six races. He won the season opener for the Daytona 500 in February.

Clint Bowyer won the first two stages of the race but fell back late. He finished 22nd.

Hamlin's victory followed Kevin Harvick's win at the Real Heroes 400 in Darlington on Sunday.

NASCAR in Darlington Results

End up Initial position Driver Maker Laps completed one sixteen Denny Hamlin Toyota 208 2 26 Kyle busch Toyota 208 3 twenty Kevin Harvick Ford 208 4 4 8 Brad Keselowski Ford 208 5 5 13 Erik jones Toyota 208 6 6 3 Joey Logano Ford 208 7 7 9 9 Aric Almirola Ford 208 8 37 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 208 9 9 7 7 Matt DiBenedetto Ford 208 10 fifteen Martin Truex Jr Toyota 208 eleven 24 Christopher Bell # Toyota 208 12 3. 4 William Byron Chevrolet 208 13 14 Tyler Reddick # Chevrolet 208 14 6 6 Ryan Newman Ford 208 fifteen 18 years Kurt Busch Chevrolet 208 sixteen twenty-one Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 208 17 2. 3 Michael McDowell Ford 208 18 years 19 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 208 19 2 Ty dillon Chevrolet 208 twenty 10 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 208 twenty-one 5 5 Ryan Blaney Ford 208 22 4 4 Clint bowyer Ford 208 2. 3 32 Chris Buescher Ford 208 24 31 Corey LaJoie Ford 207 25 39 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 207 26 35 Who Houff # Chevrolet 207 27 25 Daniel Suarez Toyota 207 28 29 JJ Yeley i Chevrolet 207 29 30 Joey Gase i Ford 207 30 eleven Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 206 31 22 Cole Custer # Ford 206 32 28 Gray gaulding Ford 206 33 33 Timmy Hill i Toyota 204 204 3. 4 36 Garrett Smithley # Chevrolet 204 204 35 12 John Hunter Nemechek # Ford 202 36 38 BJ McLeod i Chevrolet 202 37 27 Brennan Poole # Chevrolet 201 (transmission) 38 17 Chase elliott Chevrolet 200 (accident) 39 one Ryan Preece Chevrolet 69 (engine)

# Rookie.

(i) Not eligible for series points.

Average speed of the race winner.: 104,984 mph.

Race time: 2 hours, 42 minutes, 23 seconds. Winning Margin: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 11 for 54 laps.

Lead changes: 17 among 13 drivers.

Leaders back: R. Preece 0; T. Dillon 1-8; J. Logano 9-27; B. Wallace 28-30; C. Bowyer 31-83; M. Truex Jr. 84-99; K. Harvick 100-109; *. Suarez 110; C. Bowyer 111-128; R. Newman 129-133; E. Jones 134-160; C. Elliott 161-175; B. Keselowski 176-181; B. Poole # 182; C. Elliott 183-190; B. Keselowski 191; C. Elliott 192-196; D. Hamlin 197-208.

Summary of leaders (Driver, times led, laps led): Clint Bowyer 2 times for 71 laps; Chase Elliott 3 times for 28 laps; Erik Jones 1 time for 27 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 19 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 16 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 12 laps; Kevin Harvick 1 time for 10 laps; Ty Dillon 1 time for 8 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 7 laps; Ryan Newman 1 time for 5 laps; Bubba Wallace 1 time for 3 laps; Brennan Poole # 1 time for 1 round; * Daniel Suárez 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage 1 Top 10: 14,19, 12, 88, 22, 10, 9, 11, 42, 37

Stage 2 Top 10: 14, 9, 19, 20, 4, 24, 11, 88, 22, 21

The NASCAR Wire Service material was used in this report.